Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Geopolitical tensions | World Trade Organization: Signs of fragmentation of international trade are in the air

September 12, 2023
Geopolitical tensions | World Trade Organization: Signs of fragmentation of international trade are in the air

The war in Ukraine and China’s corona restrictions have accelerated the phenomenon.

World according to the trade organization (WTO), the first signs of fragmentation are in the air in international trade.

According to the annual report published by the organization, geopolitical tensions have begun to show in the world’s trade flows. According to the WTO, the war in Ukraine and China’s corona restrictions have accelerated the phenomenon by causing significant disruptions to supply chains.

Although, according to the organization, we cannot yet speak of the actual “deglobalization” of the economy, the WTO is concerned about the effects of the phenomenon on growth and development.

In the report The WTO calculated how much two geopolitical blocs made up of different states trade with each other. The countries were not mentioned by name, but they were divided into blocs according to how they have voted in the UN General Assembly.

According to the report, trade between the two blocs has grown 4-6 percent slower than intra-bloc trade.

