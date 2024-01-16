While global markets are overly optimistic due to the US Federal Reserve’s move towards ending the policy of monetary tightening and starting the policy of reducing interest during the first quarter of 2024, economists believe that geopolitical tensions may cause the return of high inflation not only in the United States, but on the global level, in addition to… Recent economic data confirm the return of inflation to accelerate more than expected, which may restrain the upcoming Fed decision?

#Geopolitical #tensions.. #restrain #upcoming #Fed #decision