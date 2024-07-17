Financial Markets Between Elections and Geopolitics

In the aftermath of the European Parliament elections and those of several emerging countries, in June the attention of the financial markets has been concentrated mainly on geopolitical aspects and less on monetary policy ones. The European Central Bank’s 25 basis point rate cut had been widely anticipated, as had the Federal Reserve’s more cautious stance, in light of first-quarter data on slightly rising US inflation and continued sustained growth. No surprises on financial markets either for the two 25 basis point rate cuts anticipated by the Fed between now and the end of the year.

Another important topic was the debate that took place on June 26th between the two candidates in the presidential election on September 15: Trump and President Biden. The incumbent president’s poor performance has seriously called into question not only his candidacy, but also the Democratic Party’s chances of success. Many are now calling for a change of nomination, but Vice President Kamala Harris, the alternative candidate, seems to have very little chance of success in the electoral race.

The result of the European elections at the beginning of June had a major impact in key eurozone countriesFrance first and foremost, whose implications and consequences will have to be verified in light of the results of the French legislative elections in July. This last and final round has brought unexpected surprises compared to the forecasts: the left-wing alliance, the new popular front, has emerged as the largest bloc with 180 seats, followed by Ensamble, Macron’s group with 163 seats, and even surpassing Le Pen’s group which stops at 143 seats.

Compared to the expectations of the eve, therefore, we consider the electoral result to be positive overall. It is possible that there will be a short period of uncertainty in the near future, but two elements are clear: the fact that the Lepenian group was relegated to third place represents a positive aspect in the medium term, removing anti-European fears; the second aspect is that the left cannot govern without Macron’s support, limiting the risk of extreme policies.

It can therefore be concluded that the French President’s gamble to call elections was a success.. Although it is still premature to hypothesize which government scenarios are possible, we can predict that, in the absence of convergence between the moderate left and Macron, the most likely government scenario is that of a technical government with the moderates in a dominant position. This scenario would be considered positive both for the markets and for the dynamics of the eurozone.

In light of the events described, and without excluding possible incidents along the way in the coming days, we believe the critical phase of the French crisis has been overcome, but we remain more concerned about the situation in the United States linked to the upcoming presidential elections. For this reason, during the month of June we partially reduced the risk on the equity component, both in Europe and in the United States, by purchasing additional put options on US Treasury Notes.

*Senior Investment Manager of Pictet Asset