In his video message last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the Christmas miracle will be performed by the Ukrainians, remaining indomitable”. But in Ukraine the expected miracle would have been that of an agreed truce, while this did not happen: “The parties have not agreed on any humanitarian truce”, notes the geopolitical expert David Rossi, speaking with Adnkronos, recalling that ” at the beginning of the First World War, between 24 and 26 December 1914, numerous episodes of fraternization between the troops of the opposing sides characterized the front line, with exchanges of food, alcohol and cigarettes, as well as with football matches between the lines entrenched”.

“On the other hand – explains Rossi – for the first time in almost six months Russia has a quantity of soldiers sufficient to hold positions, even if it remains in an enormous logistical, training and supply crisis. Ukraine, on the other hand his, has learned to manage the energy caused by missile attacks on power plants and is preparing to go through the central phase of the ‘winter war’ with motivated troops and above all with the certainty of being able to strike deeper and deeper military bases and infrastructures in Russian territory. A few days ago the sighting of the first Pantsir1, an air defense and anti-aircraft artillery missile system, deployed in defense of Moscow. Well-informed sources suggest that Kiev’s drones and missiles are already capable of affecting an area extended from the Baltic Sea to the Caspian”.

“This war, which has entered its eleventh month – continues the analyst – has been characterized by a gradual and ‘controlled’ escalation which is still little studied by research centers and chancelleries, but which will surely set the standard in the way of conducting conflicts during the twenty-first century.We started with the impression of Ukrainian unpreparedness and weakness in the face of the incredible Russian industrial and military superiority and we immediately realized that with the rapid growth of Russian verbal threats (attack on February 24, massive attacks by special forces north of Kiev between 24 and 26 February, putting the nuclear arsenal on alert on 27 February) was followed only by the irreparable logistic and morale crisis of an old and bureaucratic military apparatus, that of Moscow. It was also immediately noted how the Kremlin soldiers were surprised by the preparation of the Ukrainians in parrying the blow and proved unable to react due to the slowness endless length of the chain of command”.

“Thus, without realizing it – continues Rossi – all the taboos fell one after the other: from the supply of Stingers and Javelins, effective against Russian tanks, as well as the fearsome Turkish Bayraktar drones, we moved on to those of howitzers and mortars, then to the very effective HIMARS, capable of inflicting devastating blows on Russian troops and supplies, to ex-Soviet tanks refurbished and reinforced for the occasion, up to the Patriot anti-missile systems.Above all, they were openly trained, first by the British and then from Americans and Europeans, tens of thousands of Ukrainian fighters, a logistics chain was created through especially Poland and Romania that is matched only by those of the Allies to the Soviets in World War II.No one would have believed it on February 24th , but Russia has been hit deeply on its own territory and at least one Western country, the United Kingdom, has conducted operations directly against the Russians in Ukraine without the Third World War breaking out”.