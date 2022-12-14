Geophysics | Lightning works like natural selection – a small part of the trees in the rainforest tolerates the shocks better than others

In the rain forest a tree receives light most easily if it reaches part of the upper canopy level or stretches even above it to become an overstory taller than the rest of the forest. On the other hand, at those levels, the tree is most vulnerable to storm winds and lightning.

The world’s rainforests are hit by tens of millions of lightning strikes every year, causing about 40 percent of the tallest trees to die.

Lightning typically kills or damages dozens of trees at once, when it first strikes a top tree or a tree at the upper crown level and spreads from it to neighboring trees and even lower trees.

Different there is a difference in the lightning resistance of tree species, and those that are most likely to survive strikes seem to be selected as the highest.

This is what American and Panamanian researchers say, who mapped the consequences of lightning strikes in the Panamanian rainforest over the course of six years.

Of the 30 most common tree species in the forest, four tolerate shocks particularly well. They are united by a tendency to aim for the top of the forest, as well as dense wood and extensive water-carrying pipes, both of which apparently contribute to the harmless passage of lightning.

Climate change probably more lightning over at least some tropical forest areas. Then more and more tall trees can die, which, being long, thick and long-lived, would be the best carbon storers in the forest.

However, it is possible that the change will lead to an increase in the best large-sized lightning tolerant species, the researchers concluded In Nature Plants magazine. It would support the function of the forest as a carbon sink.

Published in Tiede Luonto magazine 7/2022