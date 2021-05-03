Geophysics Global warming is already shaking the Earth’s axis – The North Pole is now moving slowly towards England

The melting of glaciers changes the mass distribution of the planet and moves geographical poles.

Humanity the action is already rocking the entire planet in its orbit.

The melting of polar glaciers due to global warming has changed the mass distribution of the Earth so that the geographic North Pole has begun to move slowly towards England.

The axis of rotation of the Earth thus lives subtly, with hundreds of billions of tons of ice melting from polar glaciers every year and gravity loosening these melting waters around the oceans. The change in mass distribution affects how the axis of rotation of the earth oscillates.

Glaciers the effect of melting on pole motion has been observed for years. Now, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Danish University of Technology have tried to calculate the reasons for the change more accurately.

American Society of Geophysics Geophysical Research Letters in the journal, scientists calculate that the extra jitter is mostly due to the melting of glaciers, but massive pumping of groundwater for agricultural use also has little effect.

In North America, China and India in particular, groundwater resources are being depleted so violently that it too is changing the mass distribution of the planet.

The earth can simply be thought of as a vortex spinning at an angle. If the center of gravity of the vortex changes, it affects the rotational motion.

“ The geographic North Pole has moved tens of meters in a hundred years.

The globe always wobbles a little as this huge ball orbits the Sun in its orbit, but the mass shift caused by the melting of the glaciers adds a little wobble.

“The position of the axis of rotation changes in relation to a fixed crust,” says the research professor Markku Poutanen From the Spatial Data Center of the National Land Survey of Finland.

He illustrates:

“If you put a pole at the North Pole, then roughly a year, that pole will draw such a ten-meter circle. This circle does not quite close, because the size of the circle changes from year to year and the center moves slowly, ”says Poutanen.

The center of the circle is thus the geographical north pole. It has moved ten meters in a hundred years.

Most of the wobble is due to the fact that in the north the earth is still rising in the wake of the ice age, and thus the mass distribution of the earth is changing. The geographic North Pole migrated for a long time toward northern Canada, but in the 1990s the direction suddenly reversed 90 degrees.

“ “Movement is three millicar seconds [noin kymmenen senttimetriä] per year.”

Climate the melting of glaciers caused by warming is the most likely reason for this change of direction, according to researchers.

The distribution of the masses of water bound to the glaciers in the oceans has begun to sway the axis of rotation of the Earth so that now the pole is migrating in the direction of England.

“Movement is three millicar seconds [noin kymmenen senttimetriä] per year, ”says the author of the study Suxia Liu From the Chinese Academy of Sciences to Helsingin Sanomat.

The effect of ten centimeters on the axis of rotation of an entire planet sounds wild. However, the movement is so small that we do not notice it in everyday life.

“In that sense, the change is small, but when you think that the position of the Earth’s axis of rotation is moving, it directly affects the accuracy of GPS positioning,” says Poutanen.

This too the effect can be corrected, as man can measure the murmurs of his home planet with astonishing accuracy.

In space, pulsating distant quasars, or active galaxy nuclei, act as fixed points that help determine the Earth’s position in space and changes in rotational motion.

In addition, a dense satellite network constantly monitors the planet. The movements of the North Pole and changes in gravity have been determined, for example, using Nasa Grace satellites that measure the earth’s gravity field.

“ The depletion of groundwater reserves also has a slight effect on pole movement.

Glaciers the effect of melting on the planet’s axis has already been observed in several studies. In this respect, the new study mainly refines the picture of the phenomenon, but in addition, researchers have now sought to look at the effects of global water management.

“If, as a result of climate change, for example, precipitation increases and decreases in an area, then it affects the amount of groundwater, and monsoon rains, for example, have a huge impact on warm areas. In the temperate zone, on the other hand, the amount of snow affects the groundwater, ”says Poutanen.

Man is already depleting groundwater resources to the extent that it, too, has a slight effect on the mass distribution of the Earth and the now observed polar motion when the waters flow into the seas before long.

In common sense it can be difficult to comprehend how the movements of water can affect the axis of rotation and poles of a planet.

Is the amount of water still not the same everywhere, and is the water still not evenly distributed in the oceans, even if the glacier melts from one side of the planet?

Not exactly. One peculiar example of the impact of mass changes is that the melting of the Greenland glaciers does not actually raise sea levels in the northern hemisphere at all. On the contrary, we are affected by the melting of Antarctica.

“When ice melts from Greenland, the mass and at the same time the attraction effect there decreases, so that the north does not attract the ocean water so strongly. In the southern hemisphere, the mass increases proportionally, causing the water to retreat there, ”Poutanen opens a strange phenomenon.

For the same reason, the meltwater of Antarctica flows mainly to the northern hemisphere.

The study therefore now looked at the motion of the Earth’s geographical poles. The Earth’s magnetic poles also move, but their motion and changes in the magnetic field are related to the phenomena of the Earth’s core and not to the melting of glaciers.