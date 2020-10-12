Ban-sur-Meurthe-Clefcy, in the Vosges, August 18, 2020 (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

franceinfo, with the association Reporter of hopes, participates in the operation “24 hours for France solutions“. And geomometry could be a solution to regulate climate change, thanks to nature. Geomimicry, a mixture of words “geo-engineering” and “biomimicry”, could solve both climate and biodiversity problems.

The geoengineering, these are the techniques that aim to modify the climate and the environment of the earth, for example by changing the natural rainfall regime, or by capturing CO2 at the exit of factories and then burying it in the ground. Another possibility: cause rain by throwing silver spangles into the clouds from an airplane. The biomimicry it is copying, mimicking nature to find a solution, such as finding biodegradable packaging with corn, or building houses that are more resistant to flooding with reeds. Geomimicry therefore consists of relying on what nature does to solve climate problems.

The former advisor to the Ministry of the Armed Forces in charge of climate Pierre Gilbert wrote a book on the subject, Geomimicry, regulating global warming thanks to nature. For It is better to rely on the solutions of the natural cycles of water, carbon and nitrogen than on too advanced technologies. His book gives several examples, such as the cultivation of long algae, the kelp, which allows carbon to be captured in the ocean. Like any plant, this is done by photosynthesis, except that algae capture ten times more carbon, and at the same time serve as shelter and pantry for fish.

Today, two international scientific organizations are alerting to two major crises, those of climate and biodiversity. The IPCC reminds us that the planet is heating up very quickly. The international platform on biodiversity,IPBES, she warns about the sixth mass extinction of our animal and plant species. Be careful, therefore, not to aggravate a problem by seeking a solution to another problem. The balance of climate and biodiversity is necessary for the life of humanity on the planet.

Several companies are looking for solutions to take both into account. AT Saint-Congard in Morbihan, electricity is produced with renewable energies while respecting biodiversity. For that, the wind turbines of the park sometimes stop turning to allow the bats to feed at night. It is the Hérault society Sense of Life who found a system to preserve them by installing microphones on the nacelles to identify the ultrasounds of bats. In addition, bats do not like to fly in high winds and when it is cold, and it is precisely at these times that the blades of wind turbines need to turn the most.