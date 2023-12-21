Geometry Dash is now ten years old, but has recently seen a fivefold increase active players on Steam thanks to the publication of the update 2.2 . Published in December 2014 in the Valve store (the year before on mobile), it was a small phenomenon in its time.

A game reborn

Many considered the Geometry Dash experience to be over, despite the numbers having remained more than good over the years, with peaks of more than 15,000 and 16,000 players in 2021 and 2022, but the development studio RobTop Games has decided to publish a substantial update, seven years after the last one, which adds a new level, a new Flappy Bird style mode called Swinga new type of gameplay called Platformer, immediately featuring four levels, a new collectible, 700 new character icons and a complete overhaul of its level editor.

In short, let's talk about aexpansion real, despite being completely free. The response from the community was truly massive, so much so that Geometry Dash reached a peak of contemporary players close to 90,000 (at the time of writing this news there were more than 40,000).

Update 2.1 did not produce similar effects. Released in 2017, it led to maximum peaks of less than 10,000 players.

If you're interested, yes found on Steam for the price of a breakfast (costs €3.99)