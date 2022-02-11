Miami.- The geometric artrepresented by more than twenty artists, among them the late masters Victor Vasarely, Luis Tomasello, Jesús Soto and Carlos Cruz Diez, is the absolute protagonist of an exhibition which opens to the public this Thursday at Doral, Miami-Dade.

The Doral Museum of Contemporary Art (DORCAM) proposes with this exhibition to show how one of the most influential artistic movements of the 20th century is still alive and evolving.

“Synergies: Geometric Art” presents fifty paintings, sculptures, installations and video art of artists such as Uaio Antor, Antonio Asis, Waldo Balart, Iván Castillo, Ennio L. Chiggio, Miriam Costanza, Carlos Cruz Diez, Narciso Debourg and Christo Guelov.

Also by Eduardo Land, Jose Margulis, Eduardo Orozco, Jesús Pedraglio, Martín Pelenur, Devora Pérez, Antonio Pérez Melero, Claudio Roncoli, Delsy Rubio, Andres Scholtz, Jesús Soto, Luis Tomasello, Victor Vasarely and Carlos Zerpabzueta.

The exhibition, which takes place in the MIFA room in Doral and is sponsored by Air Europa and Forgeis the result of the collaboration of DORCAM with the galleries Adriana Meneses Art, David Restrepo Art and Arte a la Carta.

Among the artists represented there are several based in Miami, others also current with international renown such as the Argentine Miriam Costanza or the Bulgarian Christo Guelov, based in Spain, living masters such as the Cuban resident in Madrid Waldo Balart or consecrated and already deceased such as the Venezuelan Jesús Soto and Carlos Cruz Diez, the Hungarian Victor Vasarely and the Argentine Luis Tomasello.

