Barbara Jurk feels more than others. The interior designer and geomancer works with the energies of the ground. Private individuals and large housing groups book them – for properties with a difficult history.

The geomancer “energetically neutralized” the historical site of the Wings residential project on behalf of the client. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Ms. Jurk, you and your team accompany large project developers, but also private individuals, in their construction process and check whether properties are “energetically” suitable for the residential project. What do you pay particular attention to?

Each property has its own characteristics and history. In geomancy, I work with the earth and examine the possible effects of water veins, earth faults and energetic interference fields on the future users of the property. For example, if the area was once a cemetery or a battlefield or is even just near one, the area is contaminated with the energies of the deceased. Sharp and attacking structures from the surrounding area also play a major role and must be suppressed. The energies know no limits.