Geology | We are undoubtedly living in a new geological period – human traces are visible and remain in nature

Small and deep Lake Crawford in Ontario, Canada, may soon be part of world history. Namely, the entire history of the earth.

Crawford Lake is often mentioned by future generations. It is sometimes talked about more than Päijänte, Laatoka or, for example, Lake Genesaretinjärvi.

Only the mud layers at the bottom of the generous two-hectare lake are very clear of evidence from the Anthropocene. We are all about to live in the Anthropocene, say geologists.

That word describes the era when one species on Earth clearly began to influence the course of Earth’s nature and history. That species is human.

The Anthropocene started already in the 1950s.

Anthropos is ancient Greece and means original human. The latter part of the word means a specific period of time in geology.

They talked about the Anthropocene already in the 1960s, Russian geologists. Ecologist Eugene Stoermer used the word in the 1980s. The term was used in the current sense atmospheric chemist and Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen right at the beginning of the 21st century.

The word spread as part of researchers’ everyday speech. Artists, architects and also the general public started talking about the Anthropocene in a fashionable way.

It also established its own magazine, Anthropocene. The University of Cambridge also started offering courses on the Anthropocene.

Geologists and researchers, however, pondered for a long time whether there is really enough good evidence for the Anthropocene – that is, clear traces of human actions in the Earth’s nature.

A working group of geologists, considering the change in the geological cycle, searched for such traces in the 21st century, for twenty years.

Over the years, many places or phenomena were proposed that spoke of the Anthropocene. The list includes the beginning of the industrial revolution, microplastics, the first test explosion of the atomic bomb, and the Apollo 11 lunar flight.

In one way or another, all of these had signs of human traces and hallmarks of the Anthropocene.

Thing a thoughtful group of geologists decided in 2019 that human-caused change began to be seen most clearly in the 1950s. The decision was made by a vote of 29–4.

At that time, atmospheric deposition began to show signs not only of nuclear tests, but also of emissions from power plants. There was also a clear increase in the use of nitrogen and fertilizers.

At the beginning of 2023, to the end 12 areas were selected all over the world.

Among the candidates were, among others, three lake regions of the world, an estuary, two coral reefs, a glacier in Antarctica, a peatland in Poland and a stalactite cave in Italy.

Little Crawford Lake will go down in history.

This year, in July, the choice fell on Lake Crawford and the sediments and deposits on its bottom.

The working group considering the Anthropocene chose that lake of stratigraphy tresearchers at a conference in Lille, France. Stratigraphy is a discipline that studies and dates geological formations.

“ As early as the 1950s, ash from the burning of fossils was trapped in the lake’s sediments.

Lake Crawford the deposits show clear signs of human influence on Earth. They appear one year and one season at a time, like the growth rings of a tree.

For example, ash from the burning of fossils was already trapped in the lake’s sediments in the 1950s.

Traces of atmospheric nuclear tests are also clearly visible in the deposits from 1946 to 1964. At that time, nuclear tests in the atmosphere were banned.

Canadian authorities protected Lake Crawford as early as 1969. Ecologists have studied it since the 1970s. That’s one UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

There are reasons for choosing the lake. But still: why Lake Crawford, which is just over two hectares in area? It is so small that you could walk around it in ten minutes.

Man’s impact on nature can be seen in the bottom mud of other lakes around the world. And in other places: in corals, glaciers, stalactite caves and peat bogs.

Lake Crawford is first of all familiar to Anglo-Americans and other researchers.

The sediments stand out very clearly at the bottom of the lake because there is a depression at the bottom. Once

the rocky bottom of the lake broke, and the lake became 24 meters deep.

Particles from the atmosphere drift to the bottom of the lake. There they form sedimentary layers i.e. accumulated material in which the deposits of different years are clearly distinguished.

In Crawford, it helps that there is a lake meromictic, say the researchers. It means that the lake’s groundwater layer does not mix with the rest of the lake’s water.

“In Crawfordjärvi, the important markers of the Anthropocene have settled perfectly in the bottom sediments,” says Francine McCarthy.

He is a micropaleontologist from Brock University in Canada. McCarthy leads a group that explores the lake.

Among the impurities in the sediments there is, for example, ash from a long time, ever since the industrial revolution.

Maize pollen has been recorded in the strata of the bottom since the 14th century, when the original tribes of the area started to cultivate it.

But the most signs are from the 1950s, i.e. signs of the beginning of the Anthropocene. Crawford Lake is also nearby the industrial city of Hamilton.

“ Remains of the radioactive plutonium isotope are also clearly visible in the deposits.

In layers the remains of the radioactive plutonium isotope are also clearly visible.

The element plutonium isotope 239, and cesium isotope 137 and carbon isotope 14 all denied nuclear tests in the atmosphere. The peak years of nuclear tests were 1963–1964.

Fallout from nuclear tests, i.e. isotopes, has been spread all over the earth since that time. Residues were also spread into people’s bodies when they inhaled them.

With modern equipment, even small amounts of isotopes can be measured very precisely. The same applies to atmospheric emissions, which also began to increase in deposits in the 1950s.

Geologists would long for such permanent evidence, which would be clearly visible in nature.

Sediments have been deposited at the bottom of the lake, which tell about the effects of man on the atmosphere. The layer grows a few millimeters a year.

Lake CRawford an 89-centimeter-long sample was drilled from the bottom in February 2019.

It was brought up frozen. In this way, contact with the atmosphere was prevented, and the sample was not damaged, he says Canadian Geographic magazine.

in the capital of Canada, Ottawa at Carleston University it was studied in different ways. Similar drilling into the lake was repeated in February 2022.

Now they are strong evidence of the Anthropocene that will go down in history. Either of them gets the official mark of the geologists on their side, a golden stamp affixed to the sample.

It has yet to be decided whether both will be put on display at a museum in Ottawa as a sign of the Anthropocene. Or maybe one of them is more important than the other?

You can walk around the Canadian natural beauty and protected lake in ten minutes.

“ “The anthropocene of the indigenous peoples started around 600 years ago. That change has been marked by violence.”

All those who study the earth are not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​naming one lake as the “golden” place of the Anthropocene.

If an era is tied to a single time and place, it ignores the fact that humans have been changing the planet for a long time even before that.

The beginning and spread of agriculture throughout the world is a good example of that. Man began to cultivate the land more than 10,000 years ago.

“European researchers seem to be excited that a new geological period has started very recently,” reflects the anthropologist Zoe Todd newspaper in The New York Times.

He is a researcher at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada. Todd has published extensively on the Anthropocene. He would postpone the beginning of the Anthropocene far from the present.

“The anthropocene of the indigenous peoples started around 600 years ago. That change has been marked by violence. People have been killed and they have been forced out of their homes.”

Controversies have led to the fact that the entire concept of the Anthropocene has become politicized.

In addition to researchers, artists, writers and politicians are hiding. The concept seems to interest everyone, not just geologists.

“Everyone wants the Anthropocene for their purposes,” the geologist thinks with enthusiasm Martin Heada geographer at Canada’s Brock University.

“We researchers already know what we mean when we say the word anthropocene,” reflects on the storm that arose from the word Jacquelyn Gilla paleoecologist at the University of Maine in New England.

“If we were living in the 1920s, we would say that nature is too big, and man cannot influence it”, defends the idea of ​​a geologist Colin Waters.

“The end of the last century changed our thinking.”

Waters is the chairman of the working group considering the Anthropocene.

“I belong to a generation that was taught that geology ended when humans appeared,” says Dr Naomi Oreskesa historian of science at Harvard.

Researchers present these considerations in articles in The New York Times.

The Anthropocene conveys recognition according to Oreskes. Our impact on the planet is more than scratching the surface.

Proponents of naming a new era say that this is how our time becomes official. Then the word will have a strong symbolic value.

On the other hand, an unofficial Anthropocene has been proposed instead. Then the word would describe a period that does not require a geologically precise place or time.

“The word would then better represent what has happened to nature over a long period of time,” he says Dorothy Merrittsa geomorphologist at Franklin Marshall College.

Martin Head, a member of the working group that considered the word, claims that if the Anthropocene is not named now, there will inevitably be afterwords.

Geologists would then have a place to explain:

“People would say, ‘Well, does this mean that the geological community is denying that we’ve drastically changed the planet?’

The recommendations still have to be approved by a 60 percent majority of two separate committees of geologists. Then International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) decide the matter once and for all.

Geologists have been thinking about the Anthropocene for twenty years in their various meetings. The solution is getting closer. The Anthropocene would be the 39th named geological period.

If the proposal will not go through, the same issue cannot be proposed to the decision-making geologists for ten years.

Next time, we would already be living in the 2030s. By then, nature can push new surprises and puzzles in front of us.

If the proposal for a geological Anthropocene period does not come true, accurate recording of the lake’s sediments may still mark a new “Crawfordian” period, ponders the science magazine Science.

The Anthropocene would become one geological era. So school books and wall boards geological chronology describe maps at least it will be renewed slowly.

Now we live in the Holocene, to be more precise meghalaya time. It started 4,200 years ago and is still going on, says the newspaper The New York Times.

Its sign was originally a huge drought, which influenced many civilizations in ancient times. Geologists named the Meghalayan period as a period and part of geology Quaternary period in 2018.

If we are geologically accurate, we are living right now in the longest possible geological period, the Phanerozoic Aeon, its Cenozoic World Age and the Holocene Epoch of the Quaternary. And even more precisely that meghalaya time.

Few can recite that list by heart. However, it briefly tells the entire natural history of the Earth.

The measures cover about 4.54 billion years back in Earth’s time, all the way to the birth of the earth. Compared to that time frame, humans have been in the Anthropocene for a very short time.

Read more: Forget the ice age, we are living in the third phase of the fire season – natural fires have now been overshadowed by fossil fuels

Read more: Should we start cooling the world by force? The United States invests in climate modification research

Read more: The drought that brought down the Old Kingdom of Egypt was recorded in stone in an Indian cave – it started the Meghalaya period we are living in now