Toronto. Crawford Lake, near the Canadian city of Toronto, is one of the sites selected by an international group of geologists to indicate that the Anthropocene has already begun, the geological epoch that defines the impact of human beings on Earth.

The history of the planet is divided into eras, periods, epochs and geological ages. We are currently in the Cenozoic era, Quaternary period, Holocene epoch. However, for experts, the human demand for energy and food causes an impact on Earth that could be classified as a new stage due to the resulting environmental crisis, according to some geologists.

The Canadian lake contains sediment with traces of microplastics, ash deposited by burning oil and coal over decades, and even traces of distant nuclear explosions, according to data from the Anthropocene Working Group.

To retrieve layers of sediment from the depths of the lake without damaging them, scientists fill large metal tubes with dry ice and alcohol. On these long frozen sticks, about two meters long, which are submerged in the lake for half an hour, the sediment sticks to form a succession of very marked lines for each year, like the rings of a tree.

The definition of the Anthropocene emerged about a decade ago, and so far there are nine sites that geologists believe demonstrate the impact of that human activity. In addition to the body of fresh water in Canada, places such as a Japanese bay, a crater in China, or an arctic region are also considered.

The concept of the “epoch of humans” was first proposed in 2002 by the Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry Paul Crutzen, who estimated that it could be applied from the mid-20th century because it coincided with the increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases, pollution by microplastics, radioactive waste from nuclear tests, and a dozen other markers of our species’ growing influence on the planet.

There is also a debate about the proposed category: for some scientists the impact in relative terms, compared to the very long chronology of our planet, is still difficult to measure. Although the environmental impact of human beings is undeniable, experts from the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) and the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS, for its acronym in English and the highest institution on the matter) have not reached an agreement with a chronology that has been changing very slowly, over millions of years.

While some experts say that humans have already caused the planet to emerge from the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago, after several glacial cycles, others consider that we are simply in an interglacial period, like many others who have already lived through the Earth, including huge variations in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“The main difficulty for geologists and scientists arguing for the cause of the Anthropocene is the importance of that impact in relative terms, compared to the very long timeline of our planet,” said Francine McCarthy, a professor at Brock University who led the research. on that site.

“The discussion among experts is focused on determining whether the undeniable human impact is important enough to cause this decisive epochal change,” he said. For the expert, the findings from Lake Crawford are relevant because “its sediments show a coincidence of remains that had not occurred in such a synchronized manner.”

If a consensus is reached regarding the term Anthropocene, it would also be reaching a paradigm shift in scientific thought. For McCarthy, the modifications suffered by the Earth due to human activity already have their repercussions in a different behavior of the planet. “If geologists, who are the ones who discovered plutonium and oil in the rocks, accept that there is a fundamental change due to man, perhaps action will be taken,” he warned.