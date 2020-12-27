W.ow has what is around us arose – mountains and rock formations, valleys and gorges, coasts and islands? How long has the earth existed? While biblical editions were still able to come up with a precise date in the eighteenth century after adding up all the times mentioned there – it was a Monday, October 23, 4004 BC – one is now confronted with billions of years.

In the field of interpretation of the biblical creation story, time was easy to understand, as it was “only five days older than us” (Thomas Browne). Today, in a dizzying retrospect, a temporal abyss opened up by natural causalities. The annual exhibition of the Francke Foundations in Halle deals with the dissolution of the static worldview that has been unquestionably accepted over many centuries, the associated shocks and the gradual formation of our current evolutionary worldview.

Perfect Providence Institution

Stones are projection surfaces for imaginations and ambitious theories. Fantasies can be lived out on the petrefacts collected by Tom Gärtig and Claus Veltmann, such as a jasper, which is reminiscent of a fruit that has been bitten open, or an antimonite from Japan that has unfolded into filigree branches. And a stately copper slate chunk from the Mansfeld region with a razor-sharp fish fossil is not missing either. “When I pick up a stone or a lump of earth and look at it, I see the upper and the lower, yes, the whole world within,” wrote Jacob Böhme.

A basalt block from the home region of the Görlitz philosopher and autodidact is exhibited, which looks like an artifact in its polygonal shape. Basalt – to be found all over the world, the large basalt columnar areas on the Scottish west coast have become particularly famous – is a dark volcanic rock. At the end of the eighteenth century, a heated debate broke out about the origin of basalt, the so-called basalt dispute – a typical controversy about origins.









How is the shape of the earth ultimately to be explained? Representatives of Neptunism, such as the head of the Bergakademie in Freiberg, Abraham Gottlob Werner, claimed that granites and basalts emerged from the waters of a hot primordial ocean. Werner’s opponent was the Scottish “gentleman farmer” James Hutton. For him, the impetus for rock formation was to be sought in igneous and volcanic processes (plutonism).

The educational reform work in Halle, which was universally oriented by August Hermann Francke, arose in a humus of the history of ideas in which physico-theological approaches to nature also flourished, attempts to prove the perfect arrangement of divine providence through exact scientific description and explanation. According to the motto “And in the smallest grain of sand / the hand of omnipotence is recognized” (Barthold Hinrich Brockes), the pastor of Nordhausen, Friedrich Christian Lesser, who had studied theology in Halle with Francke, published a compendium under the strange title “Lithotheology” (1735). No eighteenth-century treatise on geological phenomena was more elaborate than this stone theology. The natural research inspired by pietistic piety in praise of God was accompanied by practices – observation, collecting, experiment – that would shape modern science as well.