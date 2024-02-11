It officially ended on the night between Saturday and Sunday, around 03.00 in the morning seventy-fourth Sanrem Festivalor. The twenty-three-year-old triumphed in this singing challenge Angelina Mangor. The twenty-three-year-old placed second Geolierthird Annalisa and fourth Ghali. Many, having seen the previous evenings of the festival, had an idea of ​​the possible winners of the Festival. Among all the artists, one of the most voted was certainly Geolier, who for 2 consecutive evenings ranked first in the provisional ranking. And, even on the last evening, at televotingGeolier, achieved enormous success, which, however, was not enough to win Sanremo 2024.

Despite the televoting, Geolier does not win Sanremo 2024

Having almost reached the end of the evening, Amadeus and Fiorello present the four “finalists” of the Festival, and after listening to them in one last performance, they start the televoting. But, in this very last phase, the press room and radio also participate in the vote. Therefore, the final ranking sees a union of these three votes. Many have asked themselves, how is it possible that Geolier, who achieved enormous success at the televotingfailed to win the Sanremo Festival.

#Sanremo2024 A hug that sweeps away any controversy. Angelina Mango and Geolier, a beautiful image at the Sanremo Festival The video was published by the Instagram account @sanremorai@angelinamango_@geolier pic.twitter.com/3BCbRnHurV — Fanpage.it (@fanpage) February 11, 2024

With the 60% reached the televoting, the highest figure in the history of the festival, Geolierwas not much appreciated by press room and radio. Indeed, it appears that he has achieved it less than 10% of votes, unlike the 40% obtained by Angelina Mango.

Geolier first in the rankings thanks to televoting

The young Neapolitan rapper accepted his with honor and dignity second place. But, many of his fans do not agree with the final decision which sees a totally reversed ranking with Angelina Mango at 40.3%. Geolier at 25.2%, Annalisa 17.1% and Ghali at 10.5%.

Final grades

During the evening, particularly in the final moments of the episode, it seems that the televoting was overwhelmed by calls and messages. So much so that some people have encountered problems receiving the confirmation message. But Rai reassured everyone that every single vote was received and processed perfectly. Numbers never seen before, which were not enough to Geolier. The young man, however, participated in one of the most important music festivals in the world, placing second, at just twenty-three years old. He has plans three consecutive datesalready sold out, in the stadium Diego Armando Maradona of Naples.