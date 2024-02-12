The rapper returning from Sanremo is welcomed by a big party. Second place at the Festival, the votes of the press room against televoting.

That of Geolier in Naples it is not a bitter return, it is not the classic return to the homeland of the defeated. The rapper from Secondigliano returns to his people as a winner. “In the end, I am the winner because I own all this,” declares Geolier, addressing the audience upon his return home.

The rapper, as seen in the videos circulating on the web, looks out from the balcony of his apartment and encourages the spectators. Clearly, he's not completely satisfied with second place, despite him getting the 60% of votes via televoting (but only 1.5% from the press room).

During the conference shortly after the Sanremo Festival final, Geolier accepted this result. However, once he returned to Naples, he showed his more spontaneous attitude than him. On the other hand, the reversal of the ranking occurred precisely because of one quite hostile pressconstantly, in all the evenings of the Sanremo festival.

Geolier's return to Naples was celebrated with bangs and fireworks. But there's more. In a video recorded by some present, then shared on social media, the Neapolitan singer addresses those who welcomed him to the Neapolitan city.

Since they booed us, now let's respond with our boos.

The reference is evident and goes directly to the episode that occurred after the cover evening. On that occasion i whistles they resonated following the provisional ranking that saw him in first position from the press room.

As announced, the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, will also present Geolier with a plaque commemoration of success obtained in Sanremo 2024.

“I was a winner thanks to this,” says Geolier, looking out from the balcony of his home in Naples. In this way, he expresses his gratitude towards those who welcomed him upon his return from the Sanremo Festival. The rapper received significant celebrations and tributes, with streets blocked and hundreds of people ready to shout their support for him.

In the video circulating on the web, the rapper arrives in the Gescal district, on the outskirts of Naples, aboard a white van. This is the place where he was born and where his current residence is. The welcome was a true protagonist and surprise of the Festival.