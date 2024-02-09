Geolier first in the covers evening at the Sanremo Festival 2024 and social media explodes. Ariston's boos for the evening's ranking, which relegates Angelina Mango to second place, are accompanied by the virtual 'boo's' that thousands of posts express in unison for the Neapolitan rapper's record of the day. Televoting, is the general explanation, makes the difference and influences the ranking which, reading the tweets, does not reflect the quality offered on stage. “Geolier above Angelina Mango tonight makes no sense”, is the 'standard' message combined with the hashtag #Sanremo2024.

“The most beautiful cover evening in the history of Sanremo won by the worst song with a mediocre performance”, we read in another post. “Boos deserved like never before. Something scandalous. When they say that the Festival is the mirror of the country, it is for better or for worse. Very bad”, another categorical post.