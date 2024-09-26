It’s official: Geolier and Chiara Frattesi are a couple. The singer, second at Sanremo with ‘I p’ me, tu p’ te’, and the influencer have confirmed their story, long talked about and hypothesized by fans, by publishing two black and white photos on social media. In the shot published by Geolier, the two are side by side and she holds his arm with her hand, while in the one published by her the couple is lying down and hugging. Two intimate and romantic moments, which announce the love story.

Who is Chiara Frattesi?

Born in 2002 in Rome, Chiara Frattesi is the younger sister of the Inter midfielder David Frattesi. The twenty-two-year-old is an influencer with over 300,000 followers who is fresh from a relationship with another famous face: Weston McKennie, a Juventus player. Geolier, on the other hand, had recently ended his long love story with Valeria D’Agostino.