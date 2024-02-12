Geolier fans accuse Sanremo: “Shame. She didn't win because of racism.”

From the Gescal district to Secondigliano, the voices of Geolier's fans: “He deserved to win, there is racism in Sanremo”. “Not much has changed – says Francesco – since Pino Daniele also denounced episodes of racism towards us southerners. However, we must remain humble like Geolier, I have his face tattooed because his music saved me from a dark period”.

Geolier returns to Naples: party with fireworks and flags