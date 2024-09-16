Electronic Arts has revealed the EA Sports FC 25 Official Soundtrack That will also include songs by Italian artists Geolier and Blanco . In total it will consist of 117 songs, composed and performed by artists from all over the world. So the two beloved by the youngest of the peninsula will share the field with artists such as Elyanna, Moonchild Sanelly and Kombilesa Mi, not to mention Billie Eilish and J Balvin.

Artists from all over the world

Blanco is presented as one of the most acclaimed musical artists in Italy, as well as a passionate AS Roma fan. His song will be “Ancora, ancora, ancora”. Geolier is defined as an international rap superstar and SSC Napoli fan. He will be present with the song “I p’ me, tu p’ te”, which will however be available a few weeks after the game’s launch.

Blanco in photo

“Being in the soundtrack of EA SPORTS FC 25 is a dream come true for me, because I’ve been playing since I was a child!”, said Blanco. “The best thing about supporting Roma is feeling part of a family: going to the stadium and singing the team anthem together with the other fans is an emotion that overwhelms you. It’s really fantastic to be able to combine my passions for football and music in such an important project”.

“While I play, hearing my piece in the background is a great satisfaction,” Geolier said. “Unity, team play and reaching a goal are values ​​present in football that I also share in my life and with my family, which in the end is also my team.”

For the rest, expect also songs from Kasabian, by Fred…; Charli xcx, from JUMADIBA; by Obongjayar, by Hinds, by Nia Archives, by MATA (Who even put EA Sports FC in his music video) and many more.

“FC 25 is a global celebration of new music that pushes boundaries, spans genres, and offers plenty of surprises,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. “The EA Music team spent nearly a year crafting an epic soundtrack that will define the sound of the upcoming season and elevate the spirit of the game like never before.”

Other songs will also be coming during the year, such as one Coldplay, two by Delfina Di and more by FKA Twigs and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

EA SPORTS collaborated with Spotify for three yearsthe world’s most popular subscription audio streaming service, to bring the soundtrack to life and give fans even more access to their favorite FC tracks. If you want to listen to the tracks that make up the soundtrack, head over to this page. Finally, we remind you that EA Sports FC 25 will be available from September 27thwith early access through the Ultimate Edition on September 20. It will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.