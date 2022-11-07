An avalanche of chefs from Murcia filled the conference room of

Gastronomic Region of Murcia this Sunday. And among the common elements in which they coincided is a journey through the history of food in this corner of the peninsular Southeast, a meeting place for civilizations, and through the geography of the Region with all its diversity: coast, orchard and mountain.

Nazario Cano (Odysseus, one Michelin star) brought excitement to the conference hall with his new project: the Farmer’s Charter. “The role of the chef has ended, we must give it to the people who provide us with these wonderful products,” he explains. Each dish on the menu will bear the name and surname of the farmer who has provided the main ingredient, which will also be cooked following his instructions. A unique bet of a haute cuisine chef for the first sector, in which the chef’s ego disappears at the root. Nazario also presented his ‘hunt of the sea’. “For example, a sea rabbit that is actually a conger eel.” Trompe l’oeil playing with textures for a new way of eating the sea.

With Nazario was Ginés José Nicolás, head chef of Rincón de Pepe, with whom he entered into a game of traditional preparations – artichoke with Bullas wine and white prawn; Murcia-style hake with a touch of sherry and pine nuts and a guacamole with red shrimp– as a traditional counterpoint to the creative rupture of the Odysseus chef.

In short, two versions of an appeal to feelings and a tribute to ‘the pampered kitchen’ and the primary sector.

that’s how they see it Joseph Cremades. La Mestiza Restaurant

“Our research on garum opens up endless possibilities for culinary applications”

Ruben Delgado and Garcia. Xio Restaurant

“We mainly cook products from the Mar Menor and the orchard”

Tomas Ecija and Cundi Sanchez. La Maita and El Albero

«We celebrate twenty years with a tribute to the Northwest, where our grandparents are from»

María Gómez (Magoga, Cartagena, one Michelin star) reviewed her career since she opened a small restaurant in her city. Accompanied by Alberto, her head chef, she defined her kitchen as an “idyll between Campo de Cartagena and the Mediterranean.” “We like to work with the products of our land to honor everything our ancestors did.”

Maria Gomez. /



Javier Carrion



Maria wants that when a customer walks into Magoga, they immediately know where they are eating. And she remembers with emotion: “We made a promise to our grandfather: to keep the family farm in Fuente Álamo, which they intended to buy from us for intensive agriculture.” A dry land farm that is only irrigated with rainwater: almond trees, fig trees, carob trees, paleras, olive trees, collejas, wild chard… «We are showing that the dry land also produces. In the end, the landscape, the geography, is transmitted to our dishes».

He announced that they will soon open a new project: ‘Mi Madre’, a name that gives all the clues about the type of cuisine that will be made in their kitchens. A royal of mullet roe with a touch of horseradish, salted egg yolk and some dried and fried Calasparra rice grains, all seasoned with a seaweed curry and a mushroom and citrus consommé were two of his creations. Elegant kitchen, cared for down to the millimeter and rooted in the hands of a great cook.

The garum of José Cremades



Joseph Cremades. /



Javier Carrion



José Cremades (La Mestiza) has been carrying out exhaustive work with salted meats for some time, an iconic product of the Region, which ended up leading him to a Greek invention that the Romans spread and turned into the first gourmet product in history with a dated price: the garum. This sauce obtained from the processing of raw fish which, due to the action of salt and time, converts the protein into glutamic acid –that is, monosodium glutamate– was the «Mediterranean umami, a product whose highest quality version, the sociorum, produced in Cartagena, it was the second most exclusive in the empire, behind only perfumes, reserved for high society”, Cremades said in his presentation. «We have worked with the UMU and with the Hi Tech of the UCAM to look for applications of this garum, and the possibilities that open up are enormous». A garum distillate that eliminates salt, which allows, for example, to make garum bread, salt-free emulsions such as mayonnaise and tartar sauces, or pickles by submerging products in garum vinegars are some of the applications.

Rody Fernandez. /



Javier Carrion



Rodi Fernández is the chef of the La Taúlla restaurant, located in Espinardo, an old paprika mill built in 1920. «In Taúlla we want to preserve the air of those old mills, everything that is the structure and culture of paprika is preserved and all those experiences and emotions we intend to transfer to our kitchen”, he explained. And to show it, he used a mullet roe, previously painted with paprika, covered by a bandage before being buried in salt. “In the end, the salt does not directly touch the roe and it acquires a buttery consistency.” Accompanied by a “unique in the world” bread, a ñora paprika bread, made by an artisan from Fuente Álamo. Some michirones on a base of meatloaf puff pastry and a pistachio ajoverde with smoked eel, lime, pine nuts, figs and a crispy paprika tile were other of his proposals. Fun cuisine, with peaks of flavour, “which in the end are what create small memories in the diner’s brain”, explained the chef.

Rubén Delgado and Alfonso García are owners and chefs at Xío. They are as young as their path to a promising future is clear. From their restaurant in San Javier they offer a very personal cuisine based –it is a constant– on the traditional kitchens of the area. They opened a month before the pandemic. Their plans to do haute cuisine were cut short and they had to go to ‘take away’. They are now going back to their original project. “Our products come mainly from the Mar Menor, from the Murcia orchard,” Rubén specified. Rice. High kitchen. Do they marry? “Sure, it depends on how they are done.” And they showed a rice of magret and another of mullet with a salmorreta of a grain of height.

“One of our iconic dishes is a tuna tartare with kimchi sauce on a brioche bread base.” Few ingredients, always local products and little culinary intervention. Some cheeks on a base of creamy cauliflower with white miso and some pickles was another of his proposals

The seasons of Velandrino



He left Taúlla to face a more personal project and went to cook the sea and the garden from the perspective of proximity to the product and respect for its natural seasons, from his new restaurant in Los Alcázares, Julio Velandrino defends, above all things, the taste. And he is not a truism: born in the area and very knowledgeable about it, he looks for the best product. “Cooking vegetables means that if you are going to touch them they are at least as good as if you don’t put anything else on them,” he said, defending “the way we Murcians eat vegetables.” He cooked three dishes: a version of a marinara based on seasonal vegetables mixed with a Nordic-inspired autumn salad with marinated salmon; a seafood rice with bajocas, broad beans, spring garlic and roasted red pepper, mullet and cuttlefish; and a 48 hour marinated and smoked flat cutlet with roasted chestnuts and sweet potato. Two obsessions of the chef: «Local flavor and seasonality».

Tomás Écija and Cundi Sánchez (La Maíta and El Albero), young but veterans of the Gastronomic Region of Murcia –and who have been raising their blinds every day for 20 years– dedicated the beginning of their speech to paying culinary homage to their ancestors, all from the Northwest region. “Memories of our grandparents that bring us aromas and flavors of that area,” Tomás explained.

They presented elaborations “that will be part of our 20th anniversary since the opening of El Albero”, their first restaurant, in Ceutí. A painted bluefin tuna nigiri with dashi broth, beluga caviar and mullet roe; an alfajor, low-cured roe and almonds and cured yolk of Murcian hen… starters to whet your appetite. Because before eating it, through a spray of sherry projected on the diner’s mouth, the starters are paired. Crispy Murcian chato nose wafers; a quenel of pepper on a crunchy chiquillo and a cube of tuna belly in brine, a tribute to a typical Calasparra tapa; a rooster crest puffed with Murcian chicken sobrassada made by them and a brandade of cod with burnt blue whiting meat on a dehydrated parsnip, in homage to a typical tapa from Cehegín, el chaplain, were some of their elaborations.