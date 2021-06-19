Choice of time

–

Right from the start Geographer, with a high and well-composed guard, distinguished himself by an excellent choice of time without leaving too much space for the opponent. Galdino, on his side, worked a lot with jabs, forehand and hooks. At the end of the second round, Geografo’s hooks put Galdino in difficulty, who accuses and necessarily slows down the pace. In the third round, Geographer manages to cross Galdino with quick shots. The Brazilian strikes long shots always coming forward but Geographer manages to get out of his trajectory. Even in the following shots the Brazilian continues to box with two hands with direct hits and hooks but the Roman boxer is more precise and always escapes Galdino. The seventh recovery is in favor of the Brazilian who wins thanks to a series of well-placed hooks. From the eighth to the tenth round, Geographer manages to do his boxing without wasting shots unnecessarily. And in the end the verdict rewards him.