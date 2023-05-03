Geoffrey Hinton, known as ‘the godfather of artificial intelligence’, a veteran in the development of this technology, has just left his position as vice president of Google and member of the Engineering team to warn about the developments that are currently being made with AI and the risks they pose to society.

“I left so I could talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence without considering how it affects Google,” Hinton wrote on Twitter. In an interview with the New York TimesHinton said he was concerned about the ability of AI to create convincing false images and text, creating a world in which people “will no longer be able to know what is true.”

The expert also warned that the technology could quickly displace workers and become a greater danger as it learns new behaviors. “The idea that these things could become smarter than people is something that few believed,” Hinton said.

The nickname Hinton comes from his long career devoted by conviction to the development and use of AI, which he somewhat regrets. “I console myself with the normal excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it,” he explained in the interview.

Some leaders in charge of the most recent developments in generative artificial intelligence have also raised the risks that this tool poses for society and humanity. Steve Wozniak, Jaan Tallinn and Elon Musk are listed as signatories to an open letter shared at the end of March. Days later, a second document appeared, this time signed by members of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, such as Francesca Rossi from IBM or Eric Horvitz from Microsoft.

The ‘godfather of artificial intelligence’ is also concerned that content generated by AI tools such as ChatGPT or Dall-E will have an impact on the job market where he believes it could take away more than the drudgery.

“The idea that these things could be smarter than people, some people bought into. But most people thought it was a long way off,” he noted, acknowledging that he also saw this development further away, 30 or 50 years away.

For Hinton, both Google and Microsoft should not “escalate this further until they have understood if they can control it.” He understands that regulation is necessary to stop the escalation, but he does not believe that it is enough and therefore points to the need for leading scientists to collaborate to control the technology.