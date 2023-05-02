Geoffrey Hinton, the researcher known as ‘the godfather of AI’ for his enormous contributions to this discipline, has resigned from his position at Google out of dissatisfaction with the direction artificial intelligence tools are taking. In an interview with the New York Times, Hinton warns of the danger of the application of Artificial Intelligence and that it will be difficult to prevent its use for harmful purposes, due to its ability to create convincing false images and texts, creating a world in which people “will no longer be able to know what is true.”

Hinton, who last year received the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research along with three other AI pioneers for their work, says he consoles himself “with the usual excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it.” ». “It’s hard to see how you can prevent bad actors from using it for bad things,” Hinton said in the interview, in which he warns about the excessive speed at which progress is being made.

Technology could rapidly displace workers and become a greater hazard as it learns new behaviors. “The idea that these things could actually become smarter than people, some believed,” he explained. “But most people thought it was too far away. I thought it was too far. I thought it was between 30 and 50 years away or even more. Obviously, I don’t think that anymore,” she added. “Look at what it was like five years ago and what it is like now,” she said. “Take the difference and spread it forward. That scares », she confesses in the interview.

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly. —Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

Through his Twitter account, Hinton wanted to point out later that he is not leaving Google to be able to criticize the company, but rather to be able to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence without having to worry about the impact that these opinions would cause in the company in which he works. He worked, a company that according to him “has acted very responsibly.”