The British Geoffrey Hinton, one of the great pioneers in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), has left his job at Google to be able to warn more freely of the dangers posed by these new technologies, he said in an interview published this Monday. by The New York Times.

often called the godfather of AI, Hinton said that at 75 he now regrets having dedicated his career to this field. “I console myself with the normal excuse: if it hadn’t been me, someone else would have done it,” he told the New York newspaper. This expert’s voice of alarm adds to the warnings that other experts have made in recent months, especially as a result of the launch of generative artificial intelligence such as the popular ChatGPT and the big bets that the technological giants are making in this area. .

“It’s hard to see how you can prevent bad actors from using it for bad things,” Hinton said in the interview, warning about the excessive speed at which progress is being made. “Look at how it was five years ago and how it is now,” he said. “Take the difference and spread it forward. That’s scary,” said Hinton, who last year received the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research along with three other AI pioneers for his work.

In the short term, this expert fears above all that the internet will be flooded with false texts, photos and videos, and that citizens may not be able to distinguish what is real, but he also believes that these technologies can replace many workers and, later, even pose a threat to humanity. “The idea that these things could actually become smarter than people, some believed,” he explained. “But most people thought it was too far away. I thought it was too far. I thought it was between 30 and 50 years away or even more. Obviously, I don’t think that anymore,” he added.

In his opinion, work in this area should be stopped until it is well understood whether it will be possible to control the AI, an idea in line with other public calls from personalities in the technology sector who have asked to temporarily suspend the experiments.

Via Twitter, Hinton wanted to point out later that he is not leaving Google to be able to criticize the companybut to be able to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence without having to worry about the impact that these opinions would cause in the company where he worked, a company that according to him “has acted very responsibly.”

Geoffrey Hinton, a professor at the University of Toronto (Canada) and winner of the 2017 BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge award, developed in 2004 the concepts that have been worked on for half a century and has oriented them towards mechanical learning and recognition of such elements. complex as speech or image. Hinton created a research community that was joined by Yann LeCun, from New York University, and Yoshua Bengio, from Montreal (Canada). In 1986, Hinton invented backpropagation algorithms, which are essential for training neural networks. With them, in 2012 he managed to create a convolutional neural network called AlexNet, made up of 650,000 neurons and trained with 1.2 million images, which registered only 26% of errors in object recognition and halved the percentage from previous systems. LeCun added an optical character recognition technology.

