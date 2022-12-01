We already knew Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest was set to return next year, but organizers now have a date for diaries everywhere, with 2023’s live showcase set to air on 8th June. Things are a little bit different in 2023, however, and next year’s event marks the first time Summer Game Fest will be open to the public.

The show – which promises a mix of premieres, live gameplay demos, and announcements – will take place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, in front of a live audience of fans. Tickets go on sale in “early” 2023, but for those unable or uninterested in attending in-person, Summer Game Fest will also stream live on all major streaming platforms.

Summer Game Fest 2023 marks the event’s fourth year of operation, and, as is now customary, the live showcase will kickstart a season of smaller events and showcases from participating developers and publishers. Specifics will follow at a later date.

Perhaps notably, Summer Game Fest’s big opening event will pip next year’s revamped E3 (being operated by Eurogamer parent company Reedpop) to the post. E3’s physical show, its first since 2019, is set to run between 13th and 16th June.

Previously, Geoff Keighley said next year’s Summer Game Fest would feature both a digital and physical event, leading some to believe it might be looking to go toe-to-toe with E3 in 2023. However, today’s announcement suggests Summer Game Fest’s in-person Ambitions are a little more modest, seemingly limited to its ticketed live show.

Those looking to get their Keighley fix sooner can tune into this year’s big Game Awards show for an evening of gongs and announcements, on 8th December.