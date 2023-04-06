E3 2023 is no more, but there’s still a bunch of glitzy live game showcases to look forward to before the year is through. The biggies, of course, are largely being fronted by Geoff Keighley, and following confirmation Summer Games Fest returns on 8th June, Keighley has dated his next big event: Gamescom Opening Night Live, which airs on 22nd August.

Keighley confirmed the return of Opening Night Live on Twitter, but stopped short of sharing much in the way of specifics. We do know, though, that it’ll once again be held at Cologne’s Koelnmesse, kickstarting a week of Gamescom, which this year runs from 23rd-27th August.

“Excited to be back in Cologne with the fans and industry,” Keighley wrote in his announcement tweet“streaming video game news directly to you.”

Newscast: Unreal Engine supercharges Fortnite, the metaverse and AI.

As for the rest of this year’s gaming showcase calendar, the pieces are slowly starting to fall into place following last week’s announcement that E3 2023 has been cancelled.

Summer Game Fest – which promises the likes of game premieres, live gameplay demos, and announcements – is so far first on the list, airing on 8th June, and a bunch of major publishers are confirmed to be orbiting the now-vacated E3 2023 week , with Microsoft holding its Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct on 11th June, and Ubisoft following with its own showcase the next day. More details on those can be found elsewhere on Eurogamer.

And a return for Keighley’s glamorous Game Awards is almost certain for December, meaning we now just need to wait for publishers to begin filling in the calendar blanks in between.