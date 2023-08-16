Geoff Keighley has moved to temper expectations ahead of next week’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, saying this year’s show will be “less about announcing brand-new projects”.

Next week will mark the fifth consecutive year the glitzy, Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live has launched Cologne’s Gamescom trade fair, and speaking to VGC ahead of big day, Keighley described this year’s opener as an “exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth Wukong”.

However, those anticipating an evening of explosive video game megaton reveals should probably keep their expectations in check. Keighley added, “This year’s Opening Night Live is less about announcing brand-new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.”



Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 gets underground next Tuesday, 22nd August, at 7pm BST/8pm CEST/11am PDT, and can be watched via The Game Awards’ Youtube and twitch channels. Gamescom organizers have yet to share specifics about this year’s Opening Night Live format – beyond vague talk of “trailers and gameplay reveals and “talks with prominent developers and creators” on the gamecsom website – but last year’s show ran for approximately two hours with over 30 announcements.

Gamecom itself begins the day after Opening Night Live, running from 23rd to 27th August. At least some of Eurogamer will be there in person, reporting directly from the show.