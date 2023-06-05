













Geoff Keighley Says Summer Game Fest Didn’t Kill E3

It is not bad to think that the Summer Game Fest is taking, in some way, the place of E3, however, its organizer, Geoff Keighley, believes that this is not the case and that they are diametrically different things.

“I think E3 somehow killed itself.”, Geogg Keighley told the VGC Podcast. “I understand when people say Summer Game Fest killed E3, but I think we built SGF because we saw the wheels falling off the E3 van.”

The also producer of The Game Awards says that his summers have always been linked to video games, especially since he covered the event organized by the ESA.

“It was exciting for me, and it was heartbreaking to see how he started to fall. I think they had a problem of relevance and another of participation in recent yearsKeighley added.

Here’s 15-year-old me at the first-ever E3 in 1995. E3 meant so much to me and to so many of you too. Four years ago, I realized that E3 wasn’t evolving as it needed to compete in a global, digital world. So we started building what’s next. See at @summergamefest June 8. pic.twitter.com/wSZqpz3wjY —Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 30, 2023

One detail that we should not lose sight of is that Keighley himself says that the number of SGF members did not grow after E3 was cancelled.

Summer Game Fest 2023: The most important confirmed companies

Summer Game Fest has a number of partners including Xbox and PlayStation, however we’re interested in learning more about third parties that could announce some really big titles or DLC.

Some of the most important partners are:

Electronic Arts

Activision

bandai namco

Capcom

CD Project Red

Return Digital

Sega

niantic

Razer

Warner Bros. Games

Plaion

Epic Games

I remember that you can see this event through YouTube and other streaming platforms starting at 1 in the afternoon, Central Mexico time. It will last the not inconsiderable amount of 2 hours and we hope that it fully complies with giving fans enough announcements to get excited about video games.

