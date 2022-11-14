We are less than a month away from The Game Awards, the great event that culminates another year in this industry. However, Geoff Keighley, organizer of this ceremony, is also thinking about what will happen in the summer of 2023. Not only will we have another edition of Summer Game Fest, but E3 will return. Thus, Keighley has shared his doubts about his competition.

In a recent interview with VideoGames.si, Keighley noted that E3 is just a brand presence right now., and what matters is knowing who will be supporting this event, and what kind of information is shared. This was what he commented:

“We are all interested to see what ReedPop does with that brand. We are very focused on the Summer Game Fest, we feel very good about its momentum and what we are doing with all our partners. I think E3 is a brand name. And for me, the question is: who participates? What is the experience? What are they going to do? Hopefully, we’ll have more details on this. It’s really a time of year more than anything. In my opinion, people use the E3 brand because we’ve known it for 20 years, but for me it’s just video game news that happens in June.

Let’s remember that Keighley was part of E3. However, for a couple of years it has held Summer Game Fest, which has not been free from criticism related to its organization and the type of announcements that have been made at these events. We can only wait and see how these two celebrations will work out next year.

Editor’s note:

Summer Game Fest is an event aimed at fans and all consumers of the medium. For its part, E3 continues to be a great meeting point for the press and the big companies in the industry. In a perfect world, the two celebrations can coexist in peace, but it seems that they are destined to compete.

