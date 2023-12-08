Yesterday a new edition of The Game Awards was held, which showed us notable announcements in the form of new titles that will arrive so that players can continue enjoying the industry, although it is also a space to become aware of how we work. in the same. And there are developers who expected something from the presenter, Geoff Keighleyespecially what is related to the issue that has shaken this business in recent months.

They highlighted that during the awards ceremony it was mentioned how fantastic the year has been in terms of video game releases, something that is totally true, but also at the same time it has been detestable for those who are working in the industry and that was the point that people lament. Well Keighley It has the right space to give the message to the audience, which did not happen and therefore caused disappointment among the people who work in the business.

This was mentioned at the time. Jakin Vela, executive director of the International Game Developers Association:

This has been one of the most volatile periods in the games industry in the last 15 years.

To summarize what has happened in these months, companies like Microsoft reported that they were terminating a certain number of established users, and they were not the only ones to leave their jobs, as the same thing happened with Ubisoft, Bungie, Naughty Dog, Codemasters and even Amazon Games. The most curious thing is that among the personnel who have left there is a relationship that involves positions related to communication, whether community leaders or those who speak with companies for alliances.

The fact is that Keighley I could have given some words to comfort and raise awareness about how hard these abrupt dismissals can be. It’s not her obligation, but in the end it would have been a good gesture.

Editor’s note: It is possible that he did not want to say anything because of the issue of getting into possible controversies with the big publishers in the industry. And if you were afraid to nominate Hogwarts Legacy for something, it’s clear that you won’t want to talk about something equally important.