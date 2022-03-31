Today it was revealed that the digital edition of E3 2022 was cancelled, something that had been rumored for a couple of months. Similar to what happened when it was announced that there would be no face-to-face edition of this event, Geoff Keighley did not miss the opportunity, and decided to make a couple of announcements related to the Summer Game Festwhich seems to become the replacement for E3, at least this year.

Through a tweet, as well as a statement on the official site of the June event, it has been confirmed that another Kickoff Live will take place in the summer of this year. Let us remember that it was at this event that we had a great look at Elden Ring last year, so we will surely have reveals of this level in the 2022 edition, perhaps a release date for God of War Ragnarok.

This was what was said about it:

“Summer Game Fest 2022 will feature a slate of live streaming digital shows, including a spectacular live launch show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, packed with world premieres, and Days of the Devs with iam8Bit and Double Fine. The Kickoff show will be followed by a series of TBA events from game publishers and platforms. STAY TUNED FOR MORE DETAILS.”

Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We’ll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for ’22. pic.twitter.com/jjXLG8Xueh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 31, 2022

Along with the Kickoff Live event, Summer Game Fest will feature Days of the Devs, an independent event organized by iam8Bit and Double Fine, as well as a series of presentations by other companies. In this way, the possibility of seeing the rumored Ubisoft Forward that would reveal Immortals Fenyx Rising 2as well as the summer Nintendo Direct in this framework.

At the moment there is no information related to the dates for these events, but Keighley has promised that in the future we will have more details about it. In related topics, you can learn more about the cancellation of E3 2022 here.

Editor’s Note:

After 2020 E3 was canceled, and in 2021 the experience went completely online, it seems that the lack of this event in 2022 could very well be the final nail in this coffin. Although the ESA is not giving up, everything has to come to an end.

Via: Summer Game Fest