The organizer of The Game Awards sees the news as an opportunity to position himself even higher.

The last days of March have been hectic. To the announcements of the new PlayStation PS Plus and the delay of Breath of the Wild 2, both this past Tuesday, the confirmation has been added last night that the E3 2022 has been canceled also in its digital version, as we told you yesterday.

The event account has remembered your appointmentThis news has shaken the video game industry and has been a jug of cold water for fans who come year after year to their appointment with the galas of the different companies, which usually ensure new announcements and surprises of all kinds. Even if E3 doesn’t take place this year, it will Summer Game Fest that, although he already confirmed his celebration at the end of last year, he wanted to put his finger on the sore spot again.

The official social media account of the summer event has shared a new message reminding us that its 2022 edition will arrive in junealong with the following message: “Join us this June for Summer Game Fest, a celebration of gaming from across the industry featuring a spectacular live show hosted by Geoff Keighley“.

Keighley himself has also not left the opportunity to leave his mark on this fateful date for ESA and E3 and, immediately after the first journalists echoed the cancellation, he posted on his official Twitter account a message with a winksomething that has made him gain popularity again but also some dislike on the part of some video game fans.

[No hay mayor admirador del E3 que yoGeoff Keighley]He has also subsequently commented on his impressions: “There is no bigger fan than me of what an event like E3 represents for the industry. I went to every E3 for 25 years. As the industry has evolved, the way it comes together must also evolve. I will always fight to do what I think is right for gaming, and I don’t plan to stop.”

The jokes about it they have not been lacking either, but since the Summer Game Fest they still cannot announce many more details beyond that there will be world exclusives from various companies. About the cancellation of E3 we have written in 3DJuegos, and we recommend Alberto Pastor’s opinion column that puts us in a situation and reflects on the future of the event as such and what this news can mean.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cydsxsgEIX

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Summer Game Fest, E3, E3 2022, Geoff Keighley, Event and ESA.