Yes ok The Game Awards 2023 featured a number of improvements compared to last year's edition, it was not a perfect event, something the community has made clear. Fortunately for many, Geoff Keighley, the creator of this ceremony, has made it clear that mistakes were made, and is already working so that the next event does not have these problems.

Through social networks, Keighley made it clear that the acceptance time for each winner was too short, since everyone had only 60 seconds, and plans to work on this to make the situation more favorable for developers next year. This is what he commented:

“I agree that the music played too fast for the award winners this year and I asked our team to relax that rule as the show progressed. “While no one was isolated, it is something that needs to be addressed in the future.”

Notably, during The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aounuma's acceptance speech for winning Best Action-Adventure Game for Tears of the Kingdoma message could be seen from the organizers indicating that the legendary developer needed to finish as quickly as possible. This didn't just happen once, as multiple winners received the same message.

Although at the moment it is unknown for sure what caused the organizers to be in such a hurry, Some fans have pointed out that this is a response to Christopher Judge's eight-minute speech.voice of Kratos, after winning Best Performance last year.

Along with this, many have criticized the organizers of The Game Awards, who focused on the ads and commercials, leaving the winners aside. This year's event, more than past editions, was criticized for feeling like a giant commercial, rather than a celebration of the best games in this industry in the last 12 years, as well as a recognition of the people who make them possible.

Given these criticisms, Keighley has made it clear that he intends to improve the way The Game Awards is structured. However, this can be more difficult than one can imagine. The ceremony is a mix of awards and announcements event, with the latter being the main focus at multiple times.

More than an awards show, The Game Awards feels like a Summer Game Fest 2 at multiple points. This can be seen especially when Keighley announces the winners of multiple categories in the span of a minute, something that has always angered fans and developers. However, This year's edition was too much for some.

Although 2023 gave us an extensive list of fantastic video games, This was probably one of the worst years for the industry in recent times. Multiple studios suffered massive layoffs, and many have pointed out that this issue was not mentioned once at The Game Awards. This topic was surely avoided to cause some kind of controversy with big companies.

If Geoff Keighley wants to fix the problems we saw this year, will need to make a strong restructuring to the way The Game Awards works. On related topics, Keighley disappointed developers and players. Likewise, those in charge of Call of Duty are not happy with Christopher Judge.

Changing the way The Game Awards works seems impossible, especially considering that after 10 years, a formula that works has already been found. However, it is important to give greater weight to developers, and not treat them in the way we saw at this year's ceremony.

