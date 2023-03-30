Memory of the English idol, 6 times world champion loved in his homeland but also in Italy. A champion on the track, rational, stubborn and audacious with a refined style. And that he invented the full leather suit
One hundred years ago, on March 29, 1923, Geoffrey Etrnest Duke was born in Lancashire, in St. Helens near Liverpool, one of the greatest motorcycling champions who went down in history as the “Iron Duke”.
#Geoff #Duke #born #years #Iron #Duke #motorcycling #days #courage
Leave a Reply