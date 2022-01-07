The technology of geofencing is already widely known in the automotive sector, not only with successful tests but with real fields of use implemented by manufacturers. There are several brands that have designed specific systems, such as the Safety Zones Volvo, which are based on urban and even suburban areas at fixed speeds, or like the eDrive Zones by BMW, which mandate the use of electric mode in hybrid cars in certain areas of major European cities. Stellantis, which controls the major Italian brands, has also been involved in testing geofencing systems for some time.

Thus a question arises: It could be possible, in the future, get a fit – at legislative level – able to impose certain speed limits on cars in certain areas of the city? The question was also posed by the Formula E driver Lucas Di Grassi, through a poll on Twitter. “Modern cars should be equipped with geofencing systems to control the speed in certain cases, for example, by imposing a limit of 40 km / h near schools and kindergartens. Do you agree or disagree?“. Regardless of the survey result, implementing this plan would be a traffic revolution. And any solution in this sense would go hand in hand with autonomous driving, as these systems provide for loyal compliance with road signs.

Modern cars should be geofenced to control speed, for example, not passing 40km / h near a school or playground area in any case, even if requested by the driver: – Lucas di Grassi (@LucasdiGrassi) January 6, 2022

Considering that accidents in the city are always frequent, with the involvement of pedestrians and cyclists, without forgetting rear-end collisions, automatically limiting vehicles to predetermined speeds would avoid many tragedies. However, the involvement of the laws and the Highway Code would be necessary: ​​the constructors, alone, could follow different projects and not guarantee uniformity in the management of geofencing. A standard measure, on the other hand, would help drivers understand the scale of the problem (i.e. excessive speed in city centers) and adapt faster to change.

Volvo itself remembers that “driving carefully is the most effective generic action for safety“. But if for the average motorist the caution is within the speed limits, for others the same precautions are not valid. And when, obviously, driving school lessons, fines and cemeteries are not enough, then top-down imposition might become appropriate. There are many opportunities with geofencing: you can also think of a mixed system, with stricter rules in the city and the possibility for the driver to personally set areas and times in which to put this technology into practice. One can imagine, for example, setting a zone at 50 per hour from midnight to eight in the morning for the ride between the nightclub and home.

Geofencing isn’t perfect, however: involves the management of the driver’s personal data, which is located on a map that tracks his steps. In any case, the problem would be circumvented with solid legislation, able to guarantee the privacy of data and their destruction or safe storage after a certain period of time. Perhaps this is precisely the limit that makes the topic more complex than it might seem: sometimes the technology is already there, but due to lack of coordination and excessive bureaucracy, there is no intention to use it for the public good.