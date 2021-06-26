British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a British military regiment on Thursday. POOL / Reuters

Chancellor Angela Merkel is supported by reasons in her proposal to forge a common European front in the face of the British Prime Minister’s tourism policy. Boris Johnson has colored all of Europe amber (with the few exceptions of Gibraltar, the Balearic Islands and Malta), thus discouraging his citizens from traveling there.

And that happens when many continental regions exhibit better pandemic records. And when the United Kingdom has gone from being the third country in the area with the fewest infections per 100,000 inhabitants to absolutely leading the risk.

Sanitarily, it would seem more pertinent to require British travelers to undergo quarantine after reaching the continent, as they are especially likely to transport both the insidious indigenous strain and the persistent Indian variant. They are gajes to make it difficult for Europeans to enter the island and make it easier for the Commonwealth countries.

But decisions of this kind run up against very acute economic interests of the most stressed EU member states, and dependent on Anglo-Saxon tourism, such as Spain and other southerners.

To fill their hotels, they take their laxity to the extreme of not requiring PCR from visitors to that country. The effect of imposing a quarantine on them, if carried out without compensation, would be harsh and asymmetric. So it would rain again in the wet.

There are also political reasons in favor of a European defensive geostrategy against the Downing Street maneuvers. It’s easy to guess that Johnson calculates the effects of his decisions on mobility, divisive among the 27.

And that, in addition, the restrictions on their subjects to travel to Europe involve a protectionist drive, redirecting foreign tourism to the interior. With the effect of artificially diverting trade flows, that anathema of the free market, but that links well with the autarkic / sovereign rhetoric crystallized since Brexit.

Not to underline the happy coincidence that allows Europeans to blur the disastrous trade pact braided by the Johnson Government with Australia, the first to negotiate alone after Brexit.

This new treaty will tend to ruin British livestock (more than 300,000 workers) by importing, free of charge, ten times more Australian meat – chlorinated and antibiotized – with little benefit to consumers.

It is now appropriate, perhaps, to exercise extreme caution, without increasing the negative impact of British volatility on the recovery of the more touristy economies. Among other reasons because it is Pyrrhic —for ephemeral—, on the eve of normalization.

Now prudence is not spelled forgetfulness. If someone damages the (imperfect) European internal tourism market, they should know that this is not free for when the future of their relationship with the (also imperfect, but more decisive) internal financial market is negotiated. Does anyone think Canberra balances the equation?