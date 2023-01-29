Spice – Migrant disembarkation operations resume of the Geo Barents in La Spezia. The ship of Doctors Without Borders, after three rescue operations in the open sea and 100 hours of navigation more than expected, had arrived in La Spezia yesterday in the early afternoon. On board 237 people including 87 minors (74 are not accompanied by family members). Just before 21 on Saturday evening, operations were temporarily suspended: at that time 138 people had gone ashore. The disembarkation of the other 99 migrants resumed this morning.

