Genoa – The Geo Barents, a search and rescue ship of Doctors Without Borders, provided assistance 36 men from a vessel in difficulty in international waters, off the coast of Libya.

The Italian authorities they assigned Genoa as the port of disembarkation. “Once again – they underline from Geo Barents – we have been unjustifiably assigned a distant port: Genoa, 1,245 km from our current position”.