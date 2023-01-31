La Spezia – The Port Authority has just communicated that the Geo Barents will depart from the port of La Spezia in the early afternoon, at 2.30 in all probability. There has not yet been any news relating to possible sanctions for violations of the Piantedosi decree, but the departure suggests that at least the two-month suspension of navigation should not be applied.

The commander of the Doctors Without Borders ship had requested permission to leave in the morning, immediately after the go-ahead from maritime health came. The Port Authority has also been pressing in the last few hours to clear the quay: the terminal is operational and other ships are arriving to unload goods.

MSF’s announcement: “New mission in the Mediterranean”

“Geo Barents, the search and rescue ship of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), will leave the port of La Spezia around 2.15 pm – reads a note from the NGO MSF – Destination: the central Mediterranean, for a new mission”.