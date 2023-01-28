La Spezia – The “Geo Barents” ship arrived in the port of La Spezia in the early afternoon: it docked at 15.06 at the Calata Artom quay. In the city, everything is ready for the first reception of the 237 migrants, 87 of whom are minors.

While in Calata Artom the Red Cross of La Spezia has set up the thermo-heated tents where the first health checks will take place, in Largo Fiorillo, in front of the former customs building, in campo Civil Protection and Caritasintent on unloading food and basic necessities.

Geo Barents arrival in La Spezia: the director of Caritas, Don Luca Palei speaks



Explains Don Luca Palei, director of Caritas La Spezia: “We had a generous response from the city: they brought jackets, warm clothes and food”. “I don’t know about the consequences for the ship, we put everything into the reception – he added -. It’s a complicated topic, but it will probably not be the only trip we will see here in La Spezia, so we have to prepare. We have 200 volunteers on the field divided into two teams, one in terminal 1 and the other on Calata Artom. Here alone we have 15 people on shifts and another 6 in Calata. We have also organized night shifts. At the top of the terminal we will have unaccompanied minors and below all other people. We finally found 170 cots. We have involved educators, psychologists and other operators who do this service on a daily basis. We also have a cold emergency at the same time, even last night we welcomed some homeless people”. “Terminal 1 is a resting and waiting place that we are also trying to set up with human warmth – Don Palei said again -. Gradually the people will be sent to the reception centers by bus. Here we brought groceries, tea and other hot drinks, water. We will give each one a minikit with biscuits, salty foods, water, fruit juice, with two sandwiches with tuna or cheese inside, to satisfy all religious sensitivities. We also have contacts with restaurateur friends who have made themselves available to provide hot meals. I’m toys and stuffed animals for the children also arrived“.

To specifically describe the process of the next few hours the prefect of La Spezia, Maria Luisa Inversini: “The first health screening will begin on board with cultural mediators and police force operators. The swabs will be carried out in the gazebo below board. Children, women, the vulnerable and any injured will disembark first, then the adults. The route is traced in a straight line. There will be a tent for minors, one for women with their children and another for adults. There will be a health screening, with possible hospitalizations, in the same tents they will be refreshed and dressed, “explained the prefect Maria Luisa Inversini to the waiting reporters. “The allocation made by the ministry provides for a reduced impact on the La Spezia area, around 20-23 unaccompanied minors in addition to people in need of hospitalization – he added -. The allocations will be in Northern Italy and Central Italy. They will leave the port area and will be hosted in the former Terminal 1 where there are areas reserved for minors, areas reserved for adults with cots in case operations last a long time and they have to wait for the morning to leave again. We estimate to conclude by Sunday afternoon”.

Mario Sommariva, president of the Port Authority, then underlined: “It will certainly take tomorrow too to complete the operation. We are trying to manage this without compromising the work within the port. Difficulty? It is not we who have them here, but those on board. Therefore we will always be open to the ships that arrive”.