Seven hundred and seventy kilometers by bus from La Spezia to Foggia. After four days of sea travel on the Geo Barents to reach the port of La Spezia, the migrant minors who landed on the Doctors Without Borders ship will have to go back. They will have to go by bus from La Spezia to Foggia and this journey of almost eight hundred kilometers will not be just for them: a large part of the migrants who landed in La Spezia ended up in other regions as on the other hand happens with the landings in Sicily and Calabria.

The ship, docked at the dock in La Spezia from Saturday afternoon shortly after 16 with on board 237 migrants saved in three different operations, has already left for the Libyan Sar zone. However, she had remained sub iudice waiting for the authorities to make a decision on whether or not to violate the Piantedosi decree which, in the first case, would have resulted in the administrative detention of the ship for up to two months and a fine for the commander from 10 to 50 thousand euros. The fine hypothesis is not averted. “There are 90 days to evaluate – specified the Viminale – only testimonies and documentation have been acquired”.



Ship Geo Barents stops in La Spezia, investigations into the triple rescue. Group of migrants traveling to Genoa and Savona 30 January 2023

The ship’s commander and the head of mission were interviewed by the police yesterday, for about 8 hours, and then returned to the ship without any sanctions being communicated. Then, the decision: Geo Barents was able to leave again towards the central Mediterranean, it will go directly to the Sar area without going through the port of Augusto.