Thursday, February 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Genus | In Luuna Kasvio's family, one thing runs in the genes – “You can't deny it”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Genus | In Luuna Kasvio's family, one thing runs in the genes – “You can't deny it”

Louna Kasvio may become the newest representative of her swimming family at the Olympics. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

The roots of Kasvio's swimming family were born almost 110 years ago in Pirkanmaa and Karelia. Now 18-year-old Louna Kasvio can continue in the footsteps of Taisto, Mati and Anti all the way to the Olympic Games. “I have never experienced swimming as a burden or a duty.”

Lunch Kasvion swimming always runs in the family. His father Antti Kasvion from the parents' side, swimming spans many generations.

Olympic medalist, world champion and European champion Antti Kasvio descends from Karelian and Hämälä families who have competed in swimming for four generations.

#Genus #Luuna #Kasvio39s #family #runs #genes #can39t #deny

See also  Patient safety | The doctor started a "ruthless" sex relationship with a depressed patient at the health center and still continues to work - Such hidden crimes are committed by doctors
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Millionaires vs. Alianza, live: follow the minute by minute

Millionaires vs. Alianza, live: follow the minute by minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result