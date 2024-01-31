Genus | In Luuna Kasvio's family, one thing runs in the genes – “You can't deny it”

Louna Kasvio may become the newest representative of her swimming family at the Olympics.

The roots of Kasvio's swimming family were born almost 110 years ago in Pirkanmaa and Karelia. Now 18-year-old Louna Kasvio can continue in the footsteps of Taisto, Mati and Anti all the way to the Olympic Games. “I have never experienced swimming as a burden or a duty.”

Lunch Kasvion swimming always runs in the family. His father Antti Kasvion from the parents' side, swimming spans many generations.

Olympic medalist, world champion and European champion Antti Kasvio descends from Karelian and Hämälä families who have competed in swimming for four generations.