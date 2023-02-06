Gorostiza street is calm, only a few dozen people walk its sidewalks during the morning. The facades of the buildings that surround the route are pristine, almost newly built. Just a few blocks away, the center of Tepito, the rough neighborhood of the capital, begins to unfold the huge market that runs through its labyrinthine streets. At number 57 of Gorostiza, the banners that surround an almost empty property show the advertising of a pre-sale of apartments that in recent days has revolutionized the networks. “Live in Reforma Norte!” invites the letter from the construction company UBK, which offers apartments in the area from 2.1 million pesos, a cost that is far removed from the average price that the real estate portal Vivanuncios collects for this area and which borders on the million pesos

The real estate strategy involves changing the name of the neighborhood to shoot up prices. For the researcher from the Institute of Geography of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Luis Alberto Salinas, the name “Reforma Norte” helps to confront the violent stigmatization that the Tepito neighborhood popularly has. “This type of advertising makes these areas appear pleasant, as if they have all the services”, explains the researcher, who considers that it can also mean the expansion of gentrification in the capital.

“These homes that exceed one and a half million pesos also exceed the minimum wages for social interest, for average housing. It seeks to attract a certain population that can afford them. All of this, in a neighborhood characterized by workers and with a very important commercial dynamic,” Salinas explains by phone. The researcher warns that the gentrification that is taking place in the capital —and that it is more palpable in other areas such as the Roma or La Condesa neighborhood— does so “selectively”. “It is understood that in Mexico City there are neighborhoods and neighborhoods that have gentrified, but it will not happen in the entire Guerrero neighborhood or in the entire Tepito neighborhood. We are going to be talking about some streets in which there is strong real estate investment ”, he specifies.

A mural in the unit “Los Palomares” in Tepito. Aurea Del Rosario (The Country)

From inside the rough neighborhood, Ana Fernández works at her stall, where she sells tennis shoes. She takes a break and takes the phone call from this newspaper. She says that the effect caused by gentrification —mainly the increase in income and the displacement of the local population— has not developed in the streets of the neighborhood. “Here the impact is not being felt. Around prices may rise, but what there is most in this neighborhood are neighborhoods, ”explains Fernández, who assures that the reputation of dangerousness that exalts and stigmatizes the neighborhood may be the key to lower prices than in other areas From the center of the city. “It’s not dangerous, but no one who is not from the neighborhood would live here,” says the vendor.

DH, who prefers not to say his name, has lived in the area since he was born, 36 years ago. Like other residents of the place, he had not heard the name “Reforma Norte” and, like Fernández, he has not noticed the effect, nor does he believe that it can occur inside the rough neighborhood. “I don’t think there’s a change, and I don’t think the essence is lost either,” he says.

The use of a reputation to make one or another area of ​​the city more attractive has not been an isolated case. The Homie apartment rental platform also drew attention last year, calling the Tacubaya area “Condesa Sur” in some of its advertisements, playing on the name of a better-known neighborhood and in which the development of gentrification has been one of the most notable in the capital. For Salinas, the use of this type of advertising clearly helps to attract customers. “Obviously you are not going to attract the same people by saying ‘Grenada’ as ‘Nuevo Polanco,'” explains the researcher, highlighting another of the examples that have moved in the capital.

People buy gifts from three wise men in the Tepito neighborhood, in January. Moses Pablo Nava

In Mexico City, gentrification has been a topic of interest in recent years. The arrival of foreign workers in the capital —driven by telecommuting and already known as “digital nomads”—, who intend to extend their stays in the capital have been causing the increase in rental prices and have led to a boom for applications such as Airbnb, which reach owners as a way to make high profits. In October, the Government of Mexico City announced a collaboration with this platform and with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) to promote the city as a “digital tourist” center for this type of worker. .

Salinas affirms that gentrification must be considered as “a process in which transformations are generated in certain spaces” and that in the coming years it could lead to the interest of real estate agents in different areas that are now beginning to create attraction. “In this area they call Reforma Norte, they will start buying, which will cause the expulsion of people,” sums up the UNAM geographer.

In the center of Tepito the process has not yet arrived. The enormous street market spread out through the streets is reassembled in the morning and, in the afternoon, the merchants will collect all the assembled structures. The next day, the process will be repeated again in the vendor’s quarter. Ana Fernández still does not notice the change, she is far away. “I understand that this construction [la de Reforma Norte, en Gorostiza 57] They are doing it on the shores of the territory”, he affirms.

