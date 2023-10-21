Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/21/2023 – 7:56

Temporary rental platforms and digital nomads drive the process of valuing urban areas and bring to the region problems faced by Europeans and Americans. Rising rental prices and the disappearance of local businesses are known problems in cities in Europe and the United States as a result of so-called gentrification. This process of valuing urban areas has recently also begun to be observed in Latin America, where platforms such as Airbnb and digital nomads have come into the sights of local populations and authorities, generating protests and demands for restrictions.

According to economist Bram Gallagher from the AirDNA platform, which monitors the situation of temporary accommodation around the world, cities in Latin America have seen an increase in the supply of short-term rentals in recent years. In the case of São Paulo, for example, demand for short stays increased by 27% between August 2022 and the same month of 2023.

In its most recent report, Airbnb highlighted Latin America as the region with the greatest growth in demand for the company’s services after the pandemic. The company points to Brazil as one of the least explored markets, despite recent advances. In the second quarter of 2023, there was a 110% increase in reserves in Brazilian territory when compared to the same period in 2019.

“These markets were relatively underdeveloped from a short-term rental perspective before the pandemic: In March 2020, São Paulo had just 12,700 listings available – meanwhile, a smaller city like Paris had more than 31,000, and New York reached 31,300”, says Gallagher. Today, São Paulo already has 20,235 advertisements. Rio de Janeiro currently has 22,775, leading availability in the region.

According to the economist, expansion in Latin America occurs as some destinations become more popular. “Cities like Medellín and Buenos Aires have become more sought after by remote workers or digital nomads who have more flexibility to travel and work after the pandemic,” he assesses. The Colombian city saw an increase in housing available for temporary rentals of 38% in the last year.

Nomads and gentrification

Mexico City is seen as one of the great examples of the advancement of problems caused by gentrification in the region. In neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma, the spike in rents is largely attributed to the arrival of foreigners and short-term stays.

According to the Inmuebles24 portal, the price of renting apartments in Condesa has increased by 66% in the last 24 months. There, the average monthly value paid for a property went from 16,043 Mexican pesos (around R$4,400) in May 2021 to 26,740 pesos (R$7,400) in the same month of 2023.

For Maria Silvia Emanuelli, coordinator of the Latin American office of the International Housing Coalition, what is observed is a significant number of homes being removed from the traditional rental market to be offered through platforms. In this way, these homes are rented by individuals who normally have greater purchasing power than the local population.

“Several studies show that when entire houses are offered, and in the case of Mexico City this happens in more than 50% of cases, there are obvious increases in prices in the areas where they are concentrated”, points out Silvia Emanuelli.

The cheaper cost of living for Americans, who take advantage of the purchasing power of the dollar, is one of the main factors that attract United States citizens to the city. Between 2019 and 2020, Mexico saw an 85% increase in the number of Americans applying for a temporary residence visa in the country, according to Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

In Silvia Emanuelli’s view, unlike other continents, Latin America still does not have a solid organization to face this phenomenon. However, in Mexico, neighborhood groups, organizations and experts have already come together to organize protests, debates and legislative initiatives, she recalls. And this movement is paying off.

In September, Congresswoman Frida Guillem proposed in the Mexican Congress to require the payment of a daily allowance to all tourists working remotely who spend more than 20 nights in accommodation in Mexico.

Pressure for regulations

In 2019, an Economic Policy Institute analysis showed that the costs of Airbnb expansion to renters and local jurisdictions likely exceed the benefits to travelers and homeowners in most cases. Among one of the main negative effects, the study observed precisely the potential for rising prices in long-term rentals.

For Raquel Rolnik, professor at the Faculty of Urbanism and Architecture at the University of São Paulo (FAU-USP), this type of activity has a huge impact on properties, and influences precisely the longer-term rental market, which has been observed in the Mexico and Medellín. “It’s helping to destroy the longer-term residential market. The effect of this is to tremendously increase the rental value of the units”, says the expert, who was also special rapporteur for Adequate Housing for the United Nations (UN).

Given this situation, Rolnik recalls that a series of cities around the world have adopted regulations for the sector. “It is very important that measures are defined to preserve a rental stock for city residents”, he assesses. Barcelona, ​​Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and San Francisco are among the places that have imposed restrictions on this type of business.

Practical effects

One of the strictest pieces of legislation was adopted in New York last month, with the restrictions being called the “end of Airbnb” in the city. However, there is some skepticism about the practical impact of such regulations.

Gallanger points out that some studies have found that strict regulations have actually had the opposite effect to that intended and have slowed the creation of new housing, as well as reduced tax revenues, visitor expenses and income from related businesses.

“In both the United States and Europe, studies concluded that any reduction in housing prices when regulations were introduced mainly affected luxury properties and did not help affordable housing,” says the economist.

Silvia Emanuelli also points out cases in which platform restrictions did not have major effects. “To move forward in controlling gentrification, in addition to these types of measures, we must have a clear explanation of its causes, we must reserve spaces for people who have less, control housing prices, as with other products, and control speculation “, highlights.

Unit concentration

One of the elements that New York legislation sought to limit was the concentration of many homes with the same advertisers. In Latin America, it is common to find more than 100 units made available by a single user, something that has become a profitable business for many companies that have started to manage temporary rentals. In the case of São Paulo, advertisers can count on more than 500 homes, according to AirDNA.

“It’s an activity that takes up city space with a type of product that is not for residents. It ends up offering something to people who have other incomes”, says Rolnik. The professor sees the presence of so-called “corporate landlords”, an expression that designates those responsible for managing a series of homes on platforms such as Airbnb.

“We need to understand that it is increasingly a corporate activity. These are people with dozens, hundreds and even thousands of rental units. It has become a big business with a very large capacity to mobilize financial income”, he points out.

Gallanger considers the negative effects of the practice, and remembers that property management companies typically don’t own the properties they list. “Instead, they manage them on behalf of owners who may not be able to do it themselves, ensuring professional cleaning, availability for problems and high-quality installations,” she says.

“It is important to highlight that individual hosts with just one listing still play a substantial role in the overall supply”, points out the economist. In the case of Rio de Janeiro, he recalls that this type of rental represents around 35% of the units, “maintaining a significant presence in the short-term rental market”.