Dance, song and a speech to the West. A Russian New Year’s Eve show delivered strange images that bear the signature of Russian propaganda.

Munich/Moscow – There are bizarre recordings that the Russian state television delivered on New Year’s Eve. A colorful show of music, dance and moderation. In addition, an audience that constantly smiles and applauds, among them men in officer’s uniform. While the Russian army shelled numerous cities in Ukraine, Russian propaganda portrayed a carefree world. And yet, one moderator noted that the country is expanding and the West wants to destroy Russia.

New Year’s Eve on Russian state television: “Gentlemen, Russia is expanding”

Columnist Julia Davis shared on Twitter on January 2 some clips from a Russian New Year show she said was aired on Russian state television. After a musical performance, a man in a red suit is seen speaking to the audience. “My New Year’s toast will be a little unusual. Over the past year, the West has tried to destroy Russia. They failed to realize that Russia is the main structure in the composition of the world. Yes, gentlemen. Like it or not, Russia is expanding.”

The people in the hall cheer and literally beam. The reactions could seem spasmodic to outsiders. The toast was followed by more performances by singers and dancers. The video has reached 2.7 million views in just a few hours (as of January 2nd). “This Russian New Year’s show is surreal and spooky,” commented Danish peace researcher Hans Kristensen. “It’s reminiscent of the cabaret scene in Mel Brooks’ satirical film ‘Springtime For Hitler’ [zu Deutsch: Frühling für Hitler]’ he continued to write.

New Year’s Eve show on Russian TV: the singer sings a Ukrainian song – the audience cheers

It gets even funnier when a woman sings the Ukrainian song “Chervona Ruta”. “The singer who performed it was dressed up as some kind of madame. Background dancers who unsuccessfully pretended to dance like Ukrainians were grotesquely ridiculous,” Davis wrote. After the performance, applause hailed from all sides, as a video of the performance shows.

“High-profile pro-Kremlin propagandists” will also be seated in the audience alongside military guests, Davis explained. She also saw the event as “creepy and surreal”.

Russian state television shows New Year’s Eve show: Selenskyj was also part of the show years ago

The New Year’s Eve show gets an even bitter aftertaste when you jump to the Russian TV year 2013. In October 2022, the Twitter account shared “Visegrad 24‘ a video showing the current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Russian state television. It is said to be New Year’s Eve 2013, when he appeared with Russian comedian Maxim Galkin.

It is difficult to judge what is real in the pictures and what is not. Often the propagandists use actors to stage performances. Also in Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s speech, a woman who has already stood at Putin’s side in various roles attracted attention. (vk)