The conventions indicate it. Decades begin in years ending in one and ending in years ending in zero. That is, on January 1 of this year a new one began. And since Primera’s football did not stop, four of the most current veterans of Argentine football have become record men: Cristian Lucchetti, José Sand, Maximiliano Rodríguez and Leonardo Ponzio.

Pepe Sand’s feat is twofold, because in addition to playing in four different decades, he scored goals in all of them. The other three played in all four decades but didn’t score in all. And the four share the record now with the only case in First Division history: goalkeeper Edgardo Andrada, who played his first game in 1960 and his last in 1982.

Some may rightly say that Angel Amadeo Labruna played in four different decades. And it is so, but in the last one he did it in the Ascent. In the First of Argentina he played three decades (1939-59) and scored in all three (1939-58). Then he scored goals for Rangers of Chile (1) and Rampa Juniors of Uruguay (3) in 1960, the last year of the 1950s. In 1961, already a Platense coach in La B, he played two games but did not score goals.

Angel Labruna, three decades in the First River, the fourth played in Platense in the B.

In the case of Andrada, he was a substitute all year 59 and made his debut in the first in Rosario Central on May 15, 1960 against Racing (0-2). He played for Canalla until 1969, then he emigrated to Brazilian football and in 1977 he returned to Colón until 1979. In 1982, at the age of 43, he stopped the 16 games that Renato Cesarini played in the National tournament.

El Gato Andrada, who died in September 2019, was a member of the Army Intelligence Service in the last civic-military dictatorship and was charged with the kidnapping and disappearance of the militants Osvaldo Cambiaso and Eduardo Pereyra Rossi. In 2012, he was acquitted for lack of merits, a decision that was questioned by family members and human rights organizations.

Edgardo Andrada played in four different decades in First Division football in Argentina.

The oldest of the four is goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti, who turned 42 in June last year. Laucha almost always played in the highest division of Argentine soccer and defended the colors of Banfield, Racing, Boca and Atlético Tucumán. With the Drill He played for a time in the B Nacional and, in addition, he was in the Santos Laguna de México. He made his debut in 1996 at Banfield and on Sunday, January 3, 2021, he saved against Colón.

The goalkeeper still does not plan to hang up his gloves, since in July of last year he renewed his contract with the Dean until December 2021, when he will be 43 years old.

Pepe Sand’s validity is incredible. On Wednesday, for the South American Cup, in addition to being a starter, he scored the only goal of Lanús’s victory over Vélez. Four decades playing and partying. Formed in the lower ranks of River, he was on loan to Colón, a club with which he debuted in Primera on August 8, 1999 and a month later, on September 12, scored his first professional goal for Gimnasia.

The man from Corrientes has 176 goals between the 7 teams he played in the First Division and another 98 between Ascenso and abroad. Of the 274 goals he has in his career, one was scored in the 90s, 154 in the 2001-2010 period, another 118 in the past decade, and the rest is the other day to Vélez.

Maximiliano Rodríguez also made history at Newell’s. The first to anticipate his record was Carlos Durhand, a colleague from Rosario. Maxi turned 40 on January 2, the next day he started against Vélez for the Diego Maradona Cup and became the first player in the club’s history to be active at that age. Since it debuted in 1999, it has been around for four decades now.

A year later, at the end of the 90s, Leonardo Ponzio also played his first game with the Newell’s shirt: on July 17, 2000 against Ferro. And this year he is the only one who played two games, on January 2 against Boca he entered for Nicolás de la Cruz with 20 minutes remaining and on Tuesday 5 against Palmeiras for Matías Suárez at 28 minutes of the final part.

There are three players that can still be added to the exclusive list, two from Talleres de Córdoba and one from San Lorenzo. The one with the most chances is Javier Gandolfi, who turned 40 in December, debuted at River in 1998 and on Monday the 4th he was on the substitute bench in the 3-2 win against Banfield. The other is Mauricio Caranta (42 years old, with debut in 1999 at the Institute) but the goalkeeper last December 15 underwent microsurgery for low back pain and is in recovery.

In the Cyclone, Fabricio Coloccini recovered from the last injury and in the match against Gimnasia he was on the substitute bench. The defender made his debut in 1999 with the Boca jersey.

It used to be a rarity for a footballer to be active for four different decades. Now they are stainless.