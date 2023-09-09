Lautaro’s Inter (photo Lapresse) are favorites for the Scudetto according to bookmakers’ odds

Gentleman Fair Play, Marotta awarded manager of the year. Lautaro runs for the Torretta d’oro

The lights are back on on the Gentleman Fair Play Award: Wednesday 13 September, edition number twenty-eight of the most loved award in Italian football and sport. A gala evening which sees four players competing for the ‘Golden Tower’ of San Siro: the captain of Napoli, champion of Italy, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) ed Emil Audero (Sampdoria/Inter).

During the evening, which will also be held this year in the barracks of the Teulié Military School, the Special Gentleman CONI Lombardia Awards will be awarded to the Monza’s revelation team. Award which will be collected by the CEO Adriano Galliani. From one manager to another, from one CEO to another, to Beppe Marotta who will be awarded, in collaboration with CONI Lombardia, as Manager of the Year 2022/2023.

Gentleman Platinum Lifetime Achievement for the never forgotten AC Milan captain, Franco Baresi.

