Paolo Gentiloni at the crossroads: but everything is played with the funds for the Pnrr

Paul Gentiloni think about your future the former prime minister Italian now commissioner EU to Economic affairsis among the few figures that can be used for an important role at a level national but also international. Gentiloni – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano -, after Mario’s ruinous attempt Dragons to be elected to Quirinalremains among the few “reserves of the Republic” available. Figure less worn and less divisive than Romano Prodi, which shone with renewed brilliance after Elly’s victory Schlein in the Pd primaries (a candidacy blessed by him). Translated from the newspeak, this means that Gentiloni he can play various games in the more or less near future, starting with the one to become President of the Republic, but not only. The name of him would also be circulating as persistently as possible new head of NATO.

But everything – continues the Fact – depends on how will manage the match of Pnnr: to pass for the Savior of the country is central. Indeed, the last week in Cernobbio he reassured: “I am optimistic” and “I’m not worried about at all the delivery request to end of DecemberI think the points that are still to be clarified will be clarified and I see great goodwill by the Government,” he said in response to the question whether the third installment for Italy from 19 billion was at risk. However, she clarified “decisions are made when the Commission gives a favorable opinion and this will happen within a very few weeks”. Gentiloni at this stage he weighs the words very well, he knows that to stand against the current government would preclude them many possibilities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

