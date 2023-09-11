Brussels – “We have always urged all governments, in the ways that each obviously chooses at a national level, to eliminate the extraordinary measures that had been introduced both for Covid and for energy prices. For the very simple reason that these measures not only have an economic cost that is difficult to sustain over time, but also because they are measures that in the medium term make it more difficult to reduce inflation, which is in the interest of the European economy and of all families. So I would say that the Superbonus is part of this general discussion of measures that have been considered extraordinary and which it is right to gradually eliminate.” He said it the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloniin a press point with the Italian media outside the headquarters of the European Commission.

Giuseppe Conte: “Enough with the lies”

Giuseppe Conte’s response is ready, branding the issue linked to the Superbonbus as “lies”. “Let’s stop with the lies, the government’s campaign is a cowardly campaign to hide its failures” says the president of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte at Corriere della Sera. “There is no hole in the state budget – claims the former prime minister -, rather there is in the wallets of Italians due to the high cost of living and Meloni acts as a spectator”. The 110% bonus – continues Conte “was decisive in increasing the GDP by 11% in two years and created one million jobs”. Not knowing how to deal with the maneuver and having embraced the logic of austerity and zero point, Meloni is very nervous” notes the five-star leader referring to the government’s doubts about EU commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. On Caivano, Conte says that “social hardship is responded to with services and dignified work to remove laborers from the mafia. The citizen’s income also served this purpose.” And he adds: “The crackdown on serious conduct by minors becomes useless if the government starves the citizens of the suburbs, giving away ground to illegality and marginalization.”

The building incentive which, during the Conte bis government had revived the fortunes of a sector but had also contributed to increasing the Italian GDP, has been in the sights of the Meloni government for some time. Economy Minister Giorgetti had underlined the uneconomical nature of the 110%: “It gives me a stomach ache”. Now, in fact, comes the rejection of the European Union. And Maurizio Gasparri, senator of Forza Italia, also speaks on the issue: “Gentiloni, holding the position of European Commissioner, cannot support his own country, but we believe that, sometimes, there may be more attention for Italy. While as far as the government is concerned, the Minister of Economy Giorgetti has informed us that the building bonuses will weigh on public accounts by 100 billion. If on the one hand the Superbonus has activated dynamics that we have appreciated and have been positive for the construction sector, with staff hiring and various investments, on the other hand Conte’s initiatives prove harmful when a hole is created in the state budget colossal. The government will have to carefully evaluate this matter.”

The warning from the Cna

However, there remains the myriad of open and never-finished construction sites to block the transfer of credits. And thousands of families and businesses risking default. This is how the CNA intervened. “An extension is necessary for the condominiums that have started construction sites for the Superbonus interventions and that have already reached a 30% progress level of work in September”. This is what the Cna urges for avoid having thousands of construction sites that will not be able to complete the work. From the Confederation Observatory on construction bonuses it appears that if the extension provides for a percentage of work progress of 60% (which corresponds to the second step to obtain the benefit) more than 50% of the construction sites started will not be in a position to complete the interventions. There are over 10 thousand buildings. Furthermore, Cna underlines the need to provide answers to the serious problem of problem loans.

The EU cuts estimates for the Italian economy

Brussels cuts the economic forecasts for Italy, which this year will stop at +0.9%, and the eurozone, which overall will have a GDP of +0.8%. The high prices weigh on consumption and the rise in rates compresses bank credit. “The EU economy has lost momentum since spring“, reported the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, claiming that the actions taken in response to the many shocks have nevertheless allowed the countries of the bloc to avoid recession. In Italy, meanwhile, there is also a decline in demand linked to the end of incentives for building renovations with the Superbonus, which have already resulted in a 0.4% slowdown in GDP in the second quarter, which according to Gentiloni “surprised”. the European Commission reduced by 0.3 percentage points compared to the estimates formulated in the spring, the projections on expected growth for Italian GDP for 2023 (now expected at 0.9%) and for 2024 (at 0.8%).

The reduction in estimated growth enters the Italian political debate. Self Confcommercio and CGIL highlight the fears of a slowdown, the representatives of the opposition parties blame the Meloni government. The M5s attacks Melonomics and speaks of a ‘disaster’ also linked to the tightening of the Superbonus: “Meloni destroys Conte’s legacy“, says Chiara Appendino. The vice-president of the Chamber Anna Ascani speaks for the Democratic Party, stating: “Too busy pinning the medals to its chest for the good performance of growth and employment at the beginning of the year, the government did not see the sharp slowdown in the economy”.

Criticism also from Europa+, Verdi and Italia Viva. The slowdown is however widespread. The community executive has cut the overall expected growth in the euro countries by 0.3 percentage points, now forecast at 0.8% this year and 1.3% next year. Also for the entire EU, expectations are for growth of 0.8% this year (from 1% seen previously), but 1.4% for 2024 (from 1.7%) . However, the situation across the EU remains very varied. Germany is doing much worse than expected on whose prospects Brussels falls the ax, reducing the forecasts from the +0.2% still seen in the May estimates to a contraction of 0.4% for the entire year (Berlin will then rise by 1.1% in 2024). The German economy, then, is the only one seen in decline this year among the six large EU member states, for which the Commission updates its GDP and inflation estimates. For Spain, however, it even revises its forecasts upwards (to 2.2% from 1.9% in the spring estimates).

In the European economy, however, “uncertainty remains exceptionally high, largely due to Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine – warned Gentiloni -. Monetary tightening could lead to negative effects on economic activity stronger than expected, but could also trigger a more rapid fall in inflation, which would accelerate the recovery of real incomes”. For the first time, the Commission also cites “uncertainty” about the European economy among the factors that create “uncertainty” the growing climate risks”, after “extreme weather conditions and unprecedented fires and floods during the summer” which “weigh on the prospects”. Inviting us to have “confidence in the future of the European economy”, Gentiloni recalled that “the effective implementation of national recovery and resilience plans remains a fundamental priority” for the EU. As for Italy, the commissioner urged not to give the forecasts “a particularly negative interpretation”. It is experiencing a slowdown that “involves several countries”, he said, “I have faith that the Italian economy, as it has shown on many occasions, can react positively”.

The country sees a difficulty in the industry, in which there are already signs of a reversal and for Italy the rise in rates “has a particular role”, given that “a lot of investment in the economy depends on the financing of the banks, relatively more than in other European countries”. Gentiloni then called again to find an agreement on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact by the end of the year. The Commission “has put a proposal on the table, which in my opinion is balanced – he said -. It is in the interest of the European economy as a whole and therefore also in the interest of Italy.”