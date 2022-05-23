“The Commission has no intention of slaughtering anyone in taxes.” This was stated by the EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni responding to the press conference on the statements of Matteo Salvini. Regarding the land registry reform, the recommendations say ‘update the cadastral values ​​to the current market values’. And I don’t think it represents a request to raise taxes but a necessity for Italy of which the government is perfectly aware, ”added Gentiloni. “We all know – explains the former Italian premier – that our economy is experiencing its second external shock in two years. And that the invasion of Russia is not only causing untold human suffering, which is our main concern, but also a major shock to energy and food markets and industrial supply chains: further fueling inflation. and weakening the trust ». According to the spring economic forecast presented a week ago, he explains, “the outlook is subject to downside risks and very high uncertainty, which is why we have presented two other negative scenarios in our forecasts, both of which would see growth within year in negative territory and inflation reaching even higher levels. Taking all this into account, it is clear that the Union has not yet emerged from a period of severe economic recession ”.